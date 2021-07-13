The energy was back inside the Minnetonka Community Center after doors opened to full capacity July 1.
The community center offers an assortment of senior programming throughout the day, providing an active outlet for local seniors. It’s also been referred to as a big support group, as many come for friendship and community.
“It’s just so nice to have people in the building again, and we have missed participants,” said Minnetonka Senior Services and Activities Manager Steve Pieh. “It’s been a long last year and a half.”
The pandemic closed the community center in March 2020, with programs slowly returning last August, though limited and at a reduced capacity.
Throughout that time, staff did their best to continue offering seniors that community connection.
They hosted parking lot bingo, which was broadcast through FM radio in the farmers market parking lot. Winners would honk when they got a bingo. They also used celebrity callers such as Mayor Brad Wiersum and KSTP morning news anchor Chris Egert.
They also hosted monthly parties offering meals to-go and staff drive-bys, where seniors were invited to stay in their cars as members of staff shared in brief conversations with them.
Human connection was incredibly important, especially for those isolated and without the use of technology, Pieh noted.
One group that remained quite active was the computer group, which was able to connect and continue programming virtually throughout the pandemic.
This group was one that actually grew during that time, as it attracted more members from across the state that wouldn’t have otherwise come to Minnetonka for the class, he said. The level of interest also gained as virtual communication became a replacement for in-person gatherings and staying connected.
But people are definitely ready to come back and participate again and join in fellowship with others, Pieh noted.
Minnetonka resident Barb Boerner was excited to be back for the first time since the pandemic began. She is involved in the monthly Crafting for a Cause group that gets together to knit scarves, hats, blankets, dish cloths and other items that are then donated to local nonprofits. They also knit hats for babies born prematurely at a local hospital.
“It feels good just to be out with other people and doing crafts that we are all familiar with,” Boerner said.
“And being able to make things and ... get them to where they need to be again,” added Linda Muras of Plymouth.
And then there are those who back for the exercise and extra motivation they get by working out as a group, including Lorraine Purcell.
While others are back for the communication and to get out of the house, like LaRae Anderson.
“It’s wonderful,” she said.
Anderson also expressed her appreciation for the monthly phone calls she received from staff member Sue Svec.
During the pandemic, Svec volunteered to contact seniors through a monthly phone call.
What started with a list of 40 soon grew to 150 as other seniors were recommended.
“One person told me it pretty much saved her sanity,” Svec said. “Just having somebody who cared ... that’s what I’m hearing when they come back.”
“We would just talk about whatever they wanted to talk about. Some people would tell me about their history and their service which was very interesting to me,” she said. “It was so much fun talking to them.”
The community center is open five days a week with several activities throughout the day from exercise and art classes to Mahjongg and T’ai Chi. Other events and programming are also available, including boat cruises scheduled on Lake Minnetonka.
“It’s just nice to get out and nice to see your friends again and know that everyone’s healthy and back together,” said Karen Chamberland.
For more information on how to participate in the programming offered at the Minnetonka Community Center, visit minnetonkamn.gov/seniorservices or call 952-939-8393.
