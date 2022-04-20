The Boundary Waters is one of the last environmentally protected places in the U.S. This is a part of the reason why I feel so strongly about not putting this mine back into use. I find that environmental damage is a huge reason to not open this mine back up.
It’s impossible to do the type of mining Polymet wants to do without polluting (2012 Earthworks study). Metallic Sulfide mining has never been allowed in Minnesota according to the Sierra Club, as it is very toxic to animals and humans causing many health issues. The Boundary Waters are also connected to Lake Superior, so it will affect the Great Lakes as well.
The Boundary Waters are home to many endangered species of animals and plants. This mine will destroy their homes and a lot of their water source, possibly causing some of these animals to go extinct. The buildings will also drive a lot of animals out of their homes and force them to battle for territory.
I believe this mine will also violate our 1854 treaty of LaPointe with the Ojibwe Tribe. This treaty reserved hunting and clean fishing land for the tribe. Putting this mine to use will obviously violate this treaty. This will just continue the unfairness to the Indigenous people our country has already done.
These are the reasons why we should keep the Boundary Waters safe. The copper demand is rising, but this is not our last resort yet. We have enough copper for us to use for the next 274 years, according to the United States Geological Survey. Copper is also recyclable, so this timeline of 274 years of copper could be significantly increased.
We have destroyed so much of our earth already, we should not be putting any more of it at risk.
Ava Boolchandani
Minnetonka
Ava is an eighth-grade student at Minnetonka Middle School East
