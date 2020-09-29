To the Editor:
I am an employee of Edina Public Schools. The views presented in this letter are my personal opinion and I do not speak on behalf of the school district.
When I first met Chris LaTondresse, I was impressed by his experience, his integrity and his ability to bring people together. Chris’ track record at various levels of government demonstrates his unwavering commitment to his values and to the people he serves.
As vice chair of the Hopkins School Board, Chris has worked to balance a $100 million budget and engaged in creative problem-solving to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenges of providing education and emergency child care during a global pandemic require flexibility and innovation, and the choices districts make during this difficult time reveal their priorities and challenge their commitments to their core values. During the Obama administration, Chris worked at USAID, a $50 billion agency responsible for most of our government’s humanitarian work abroad, where he brought stakeholders together to address global causes of poverty and hunger. He has centered his life’s work on his values, which focus on social justice and a commitment to meeting the needs of the most vulnerable people in our community
When retiring Commissioner Jan Callison formally endorsed Chris, she recognized the unique skill set that Chris would bring to the position. Most importantly, she recognized his ability to listen. This quality must not be overlooked at this pivotal time. We need a commissioner who will validate and affirm voices that have not been at the table and engage all of our leaders in doing the work that lifts us all up.
Chris is passionate about justice, focused on the future and committed to his community. He cares about people – real people – and he has the skill set we need to bring people together to make a real difference. I’m voting for Chris LaTondresse, because I believe we need a commissioner with experience and integrity. Chris prioritizes public service over power and people over politics. Better government starts with us!
Anna Sonday
Minnetonka
To the Editor:I am an employee of Edina Public Schools. The views presented in this letter are my personal opinion and I do not speak on behalf of the school district. When I first met Chris LaTondresse, I was impressed by his experience, his integrity and his ability to bring people together. Chris’ track record at various levels of government demonstrates his unwavering commitment to his values and to the people he serves.As vice chair of the Hopkins School Board, Chris has worked to balance a $100 million budget and engaged in creative problem-solving to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenges of providing education and emergency child care during a global pandemic require flexibility and innovation, and the choices districts make during this difficult time reveal their priorities and challenge their commitments to their core values. During the Obama administration, Chris worked at USAID, a $50 billion agency responsible for most of our government’s humanitarian work abroad, where he brought stakeholders together to address global causes of poverty and hunger. He has centered his life’s work on his values, which focus on social justice and a commitment to meeting the needs of the most vulnerable people in our communityWhen retiring Commissioner Jan Callison formally endorsed Chris, she recognized the unique skill set that Chris would bring to the position. Most importantly, she recognized his ability to listen. This quality must not be overlooked at this pivotal time. We need a commissioner who will validate and affirm voices that have not been at the table and engage all of our leaders in doing the work that lifts us all up. Chris is passionate about justice, focused on the future and committed to his community. He cares about people – real people – and he has the skill set we need to bring people together to make a real difference. I’m voting for Chris LaTondresse, because I believe we need a commissioner with experience and integrity. Chris prioritizes public service over power and people over politics. Better government starts with us!
Anna SondayMinnetonka
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.