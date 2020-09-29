To the Editor:
I am writing to express my strong support for Representative Patty Acomb to continue to represent District 44B in the Minnesota House of Representatives. In particular, I want to offer my support for Patty because of her work in the areas of health care and public health.
As a former public health care worker, manager and advocate, I have witnessed the devastating consequences to Minnesotans who are unable to get needed health care. I also see the disarray that can result when we as a society are unprepared to respond to public health emergencies. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of science and safeguarding our health. In this tumultuous time, we need strong public health and accessible, affordable and high-quality health care. As a cancer survivor, Patty has modeled the leadership needed in these times and fought for key health care legislation. Among these are:
- Restoring health care financing through reinstatement of the provider tax;
- The Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act;
- Prescription drug price transparency;
- Increasing access to affordable yet effective medicines;
- Tobacco 21, which raised the age for state tobacco sales to 21.
Patty believes good health is everyone’s right and is the person we need to represent us in St. Paul.
Patricia Coldwell
Minnetonka
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.