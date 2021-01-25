The Hennepin County Board appointed newly elected District 6 Commissioner Chris LaTondresse to serve as chair of the Hennepin County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
District 6 includes northern Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Wayzata, northern Excelsior, Deephaven, Greenwood, Long Lake, Minnetonka Beach, northern Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay and Woodland.
“Our region faces intersecting crises of homelessness and affordability,” said LaTondresse after the appointment. “I believe we need a Minnesota Marshall Plan for affordable housing that matches the scale of the problem with public resources equal to the challenge.”
LaTondresse defines this as a large, coordinated regional response that doesn’t just chip away at the problem, rather one that tackles it head-on.
He identified three principles that guide his thinking on affordable housing and homelessness. The first principle is to prevent it in the first place.
Second, “housing costs money, but it’s far less expensive than homelessness,” he said.
Also, housing instability doesn’t only harm those who are housing insecure.
“It hurts all of us. It’s a threat to our future prosperity,” he said.
As former vice chair of the Hopkins School Board, LaTondresse said that one of the single greatest predictors of student achievement is stable housing.
“It doesn’t eliminate educational disparities, but it comes closer to any other solution,” he said.
The scope of the problem lies in the lack of available affordable housing that is at 30 to 60 percent of the area median income and in the limited tools and funding to provide incentives for developers.
“The demand for affordable housing far exceeds the supply,” he said.
According to the Minnesota Housing Partnership, more than 30 percent of households in the county are cost-burdened as rent and home values continue to rise while incomes decline or remain stagnant.
Data suggests there are 55,030 extremely low-income households, making 30 percent or less of area median income, in the county. However, there are only 18,640 units that are affordable for those households.
When housing costs require more than 30 percent of a household’s income each month, families are more likely to have insufficient resources to pay for basic needs, like food and medicine.
From 2000 to 2017, the median income for renter households declined by 4 percent while rents increased by 11 percent, according to the Minnesota Housing Partnership.
Of the 187,587 renters in Hennepin County, 52 percent earn under 60 percent of area median income. Of the renter households earning under 60 percent of area median income, 78 percent are cost-burdened, with 44 percent paying more than half of their income on housing.
The major challenge is where affordable housing comes from, LaTondresse said, noting the majority of affordable housing is from naturally occurring affordable housing, or already existing, older buildings.
However, the demand far exceeds the supply and new development is overwhelming targeted at higher-income populations, he said.
There are also limited tools and funding available that can provide incentives for developers to invest in affordable housing, particularly at 30 percent of area median income.
“We need more public dollars to create incentives for an affordable component in new developments,” he said.
It’s also going to take a concerted effort through partnerships with other government entities.
“Hennepin County can’t do it alone, but as stewards of millions of housing dollars through our HRA, we must play a lead role uniting leaders across governments, the business community, and civil society, around unprecedented public investments in affordable housing,” LaTondresse said.
He also advocates for the state legislature to bond for affordable housing opportunities.
“If we can bond a half-a-billion dollars for the U.S. Bank Stadium, we should be able to bond that much to tackle this response head-on,” he said.
LaTondresse also noted that the HRA has stewarded a large part of the county’s COVID-19 direct aid for residents through our rental assistance programs ($23 million), small business grants ($44.7 million), and emergency homelessness response ($24 million).
