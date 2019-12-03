Lakewinds Co-op is helping local home cooks become entrepreneurs by taking their tasty treats from the kitchen to the grocery store as part of its Maker to Market food accelerator program.
The program began as a partnership with The Good Acre, a nonprofit kitchen in Falcon Heights, whose mission is to support a sustainable food system. The goals of the program are to support the local economy, expand locally sourced food options and help the environment by reducing food miles.
“We want to sell as much local groceries here as we can that fit our product standards,” said Renee Whisnant, marketing manager with Lakewinds Food Co-op. “It’s a win-win across the board.”
Oftentimes, people who are making delicious food inside their home don’t know how to make the food available on store shelves, Whisnant explained.
The Maker to Market program provides select makers with subsidized commercial kitchen space, training and other support to help them launch their brand, get it onto the store shelves and into shopping carts.
Applicants must provide a unique product and follow Lakewinds’ product standards, which don’t allow certain ingredients, such as artificial colors or flavors, high fructose corn syrup or hydrogenated oil.
Makers Katie Iwanin of Edina and Amanda Zweerink of Golden Valley began the program last spring, launching their Wallflour Liege-style frozen waffles to co-op shoppers in October.
The two fell in love with this style of waffle – made from dough, not batter, using organic ingredients – during a trip to Vancouver.
“Our city needs this,” the two decided and set out to create their own recipes: sweet vanilla and blueberry lemon.
Since coming up with the Wallflour waffle brand, the business partners had set their sights on retail.
“We always wanted to be in a freezer,” Iwanin said, and the Maker to Market program was the perfect opportunity she said, adding that Lakewinds is a grocery store they have come to love and trust.
“This was our opportunity to fulfill our dream,” she said.
The program provided some of the needed expertise to launch a business. In addition to providing a commercial kitchen, the program helped them understand the business side of things, such as the cost-of-goods-sold formula and help with marketing their product.
“The in-store marketing support has been amazing,” Iwanin said, such as the Wallflour coupon Lakewinds sent out as part of its monthly mailer. “They really want to help you succeed.”
Since launching in stores in October, the response has been “incredible,” Iwanin said, as Wallflour is now the store’s best-selling waffle brand.
Without the support of the Lakewinds team, “I don’t think that would be possible,” she said.
As an official Minnesota Benefit Corporation, Iwanin and Zweerink are also on a mission to support and give business to other female entrepreneurs as they grow. This includes trying to source from female farmers, such as Rochdale Farms in Wisconsin, where they get their butter.
Shoppers can find the Wallflour Liege-style frozen waffles in the frozen section at Lakewinds’ stores in Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Richfield.
The 2020 Maker to Market class and application deadline dates are yet to be determined. However, more information can be found online at makertomarketmn.com.
