Minnetonka City Council reluctantly approved a conditional use permit for Verizon to install small cell wireless towers in six residential neighborhoods, citing the lack of local control on the issue. The 5-2 decision came May 10 after the council tabled the matter at the previous meeting.
Mayor Brad Wiersum and Councilmembers Susan Carter, Kissy Coakley, Deb Calvert and Rebecca Schack voted for the permit and Councilmembers Bradley Schaeppi and Brian Kirk voted against the permit.
The proposal allows the installation of six wireless towers near the intersections of Linner Road and Tammer Lane, Holdridge Drive and Post Road, Indian Circle West and Council Circle, Lake Street Extension and Hull Road, Pioneer Road and Merilee Lane, and Baker Road and Deerwood Drive. The revised plan also shifts the pole on Linner Road and Tammer Lane to the north about 30 feet, which is outside the critical root zone of nearby trees.
In previous meetings, residents shared concerns about the visual and environmental impacts, locations chosen by Verizon and potential health risks for residents who have health issues.
City Planner Loren Gordon recommended approval, noting that, by state and federal law, the city cannot prohibit small cell wireless installations, nor can it require that small cell wireless installations be co-located on existing support structures/utility poles, dictate the location of installation or declare certain rights-of-way off-limits.
City Attorney Corrine Heine further explained the city’s ordinance and her opinion regarding the city’s separation requirements, which varies from 100-200 feet or two lot lines between any proposed small wireless facility or structure and another an existing small wireless support structure or utility pole.
“Based upon our interpretation of the ordinance that says you must maintain that separation from any existing structure that is capable of holding small wireless antennas, the Verizon engineer has submitted letters indicating that the nearby poles are not capable of holding horizons facilities,” Heine said.
Since the last meeting, Verizon provided a letter from Xcel Energy indicating that existing poles near the proposed installations are not viable options for co-location. Therefore, the council’s findings for refusal are not warranted and subject the city to potential litigation.
Coakley said she wasn’t willing to gamble with taxpayer dollars by voting to deny the conditional use permit and knowing the potential legal ramifications.
“Because it doesn’t sound like we can have a decision that’s made where it will be for the greater good of the community,” she said.
Kirk said he was hoping the city and Verizon could compromise in regard to aesthetics and placement of the towers, noting that will be important as more small cell wireless towers are installed throughout the city.
“I feel like Verizon just did not compromise to a point where this could be more palatable for our community,” he said.
Though Kirk didn’t support approval of the conditional use permit, he also didn’t want to take the risk of litigation by voting for denial, he said. “I can only hope that the next cell phone provider that comes to Minnetonka will try to find shared property lines ... which more or less puts the cell tower in somebody’s backyard or side yard, rather than their front yard.”
Schack also expressed frustration with this process and the lack of control the city has in regard to the placement of small cell towers but said that she understands they add convenience to people’s lives.
She also commented on the last meeting and the council’s frustrations with Verizon representatives.
“We can be frustrated and we can share that frustration, but I think we owe every applicant that comes before us a certain amount of dignity in their presentation,” Schack said. “I don’t think we’re necessarily – myself included – always showing them our best selves, and maybe it’s the virtual forum. I suspect things will improve when we get back in person.”
Wiersum agreed with Schack’s comments and reflected on his reactions to Verizon during the last meeting.
“I was frustrated because I think we had legitimate questions that were not being answered,” he said. “But I always want to treat our guests with respect and if I failed to do that then I apologize for that.”
The mayor went on to explain his frustrations with the power that large telecommunications companies have over local government control.
“I think that the challenge here is that our legislators have kind of let us down in this area,” he said. “And I think our hands are really tied, and as several of you have said, we don’t really have a choice to do what we want to in our gut, which is to say ‘no,’ because we have lost local control.”
Calvert again urged citizens upset with the decision to contact their state and federal legislators to have the laws changed to provide municipalities with more local control on aesthetics and the use of the right of way with cellular tower placement. She also spoke on the importance of open dialogue.
“It’s our job to make sure that applicants hear from our constituents and so do we,” Calvert said. “Even though it’s terribly frustrating, I am really glad that we had this opportunity to air people’s frustrations and I hope that this applicant, and future applicants, takes the frustration to heart and understands our respectful request for transparency.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.