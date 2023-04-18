1

Minnetonka City Council Member Brian Kirk announced his intention not to run for reelection at the council’s April 17 meeting. Kirk cited partisanship as the primary reason for his departure, however, it is not partisanship of the council that caused his desire to not run again.

