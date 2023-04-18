The Ward 1 council member cited partisanship as the reason, but not that of the council
Minnetonka City Council Member Brian Kirk announced his intention not to run for reelection at the council’s April 17 meeting. Kirk cited partisanship as the primary reason for his departure, however, it is not partisanship of the council that caused his desire to not run again.
“I’ve loved serving this community for so many years. It’s a hard choice, but there are a number of reasons why I won’t be running again,” Kirk said. “Partisanship is the main reason, based on the increase in political polarization nationally, and locally.”
Kirk explained that it is the political polarization of Minnetonka residents and constituents, not the local government, that has made serving difficult.
“As national party politics has become more uncivil, this has opened the door for people to be less kind when dealing with local issues,” Kirk said. “I hear many more people voicing their concerns based on their own political position. This was clear in the city’s mask mandates in 2020, with some saying they would never shop in Minnetonka again.
“It [was] also present when the council talked about Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI), when the community voiced their opposition in terms of political rhetoric rather than looking at measurable disparities that exist at a local level. The social unrest surrounding the murder of George Floyd resulted in some constituents asking [the] council to pick sides, either support the police or BIPOC [people]- [you] can’t pick both.”
In regards to this issue, Kirk responded, “The reality is that the council needs to keep everyone safe, the police, all residents, and all visitors to Minnetonka.”
He also made clear his support of the Minnetonka City Council and its non-partisan efforts.
“The council [did] a fine job talking through some of the uncommon topics we needed to tackle because of the pandemic and social unrest. We don’t all share the same opinions or political ideologies, but I feel that the council’s discussions have always been civil and respectful of those different opinions,” Kirk said. “I feel the council has worked to hear all voices from the community, [even though] some of those voices are louder than others.
“My goal has always been for Minnetonka to continue to grow strong, while still preserving what we treasure most – our quality schools, beautiful parks and trails, and friendly neighborhoods. We have a good City Council that understands the importance of balance. We need to support higher density affordable housing options, while still protecting the character of our single-family neighborhoods, and we have to find space in our parks for recreational activities, while restoring, preserving, and protecting the natural habitat.”
He continued, “The city’s Strategic Profile, developed by the City Council, with input from the community, seeks to find inclusive balance that will allow our city to stay relevant, improve our tax base, and will seek to support all residents in our community, not just those with the loudest voice.”
While he may be stepping away from the council at the end of the current term, Kirk shared his views on what Minnetonka will need in the future.
“More work needs to be done to support DEI, affordable housing and home ownership, public safety, managing natural resources, etc. It is important to me that the council represents a diverse voice, and in order to make space for other voices to be heard, we need to make room at the table,” he said.
Of the future of the Ward 1 seat specifically, Kirk said he hopes “voters will focus on the importance of balance when weighing the messages of future council candidates, will elect a new council member who understands the importance of an inclusive, nonpartisan local government, and who will not be focused on single issues that don’t align with their personal political position.”
“Through my years serving the city of Minnetonka, I have said my goal is ‘managing change for a better community.’ I have always believed in the benefits of strategic development, but only through the strong leadership of a city council that is prepared to guide and direct – starting with neighborhood meetings and constituent input.”
Kirk was elected to the Minnetonka City Council in 2019, and will serve until the end of his term in January, 2024. Before serving on the city council, Kirk spent seven years on the Minnetonka Planning Commission, where he was chair for four of those years.
Kirk shared that he was raised in Minnetonka, graduated from Minnetonka High School, and participated in the city’s Imagine Minnetonka Citizens Steering Committee, the 2040 Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, and the Community Advisory Committee of the Southwest LRT.
“We have a solid history of being a safe, well-run, fiscally responsible city with a thriving business community,” Kirk said. “We need to continue to have strong leadership that will focus on the city as a whole, and will benefit all current and future residents, business and visitors. Only then can we be a welcoming city for all.”
