The team completed their 2,350-mile journey in less than 18 days
A Minnetonka father and daughter are continuing to celebrate their team’s record-setting paddling trip down the Mississippi River.
KJ and Casey Millhone completed the trip in May, but were only recently declared the official Guinness World Record holders for completing the 2,350-mile journey down the entire length of the river in 17 days, 19 hours and 46 minutes.
The father and daughter hold the record with teammates Bobby Johnson and Rod Price, both of Florida.
The four-person paddling team, known as Team MMZero, was joined by a support crew that took care of laundry, logistics, cooking and charging equipment.
The group surpassed the 2003 record, which was set by two paddlers in 18 days, four hours and 51 minutes.
Team MMZero began its expedition April 22 at the river’s headwaters in Itasca State Park. By the second day, the crew found themselves facing their first challenge: whiteout blizzard conditions.
“You actually could not see the shore,” KJ Millhone said. “Casey was in back and she was navigating based on instrumentation.”
“We had probably every weather type that you can possibly have,” Casey Millhone said.
The team faced sleet, strong winds and even a tornado that jumped the river a few miles north of the paddlers at one point.
Then there was, of course, the physical challenge. Crew members took turns sleeping so that they were always keeping a steady pace. Ten hours of work earned each paddler around three hours of sleep in the bottom of the moving canoe.
But the obstacle that was perhaps hardest to prepare for was the mental toll.
“I’m an ultra marathon paddler, so you’re body eventually adapts. ... But there’s no way you can train yourself to be better at sleep deprivation,” KJ Millhone said.
Hallucinations became common for some crew members as the days went on - all while still watching for barges and wing dams.
“One of our topics of conversation was to talk about how people hallucinated differently. Rod tended to be doing home projects and so all of a sudden he’d be reaching for some varnish to put on the boat that he’s making,” KJ Millhone said. “I varied between seeing animals like bunnies and things on the shore to talking to dead presidents and having political debates.”
A particular harrowing experience came when the paddlers unexpectedly encountered a whirlpool that partially submerged their canoe.
“Suddenly, we made a sharp left turn. Bobby was in front of me and now he’s not in front of me, and I’m like 3-feet higher than I used to be,” Casey Millhone said. “Bobby has been sucked down into the center of this 3-foot drop of a whirlpool at the end of this wing dam. ... He’s completely submerged underwater, so he reaches his paddle out and pushes it down to pop himself back up.”
Casey Millhone then threw her body against the outside of the canoe, hitting her hip against the gunnel to get the canoe back on course with the current. Soon after, they pulled over to put on dry clothes.
The obstacles weren’t enough to prevent the team from reaching mile marker zero in the Gulf of Mexico May 10.
The experience was familiar for KJ Millhone, who set a previous world record for canoeing the river in 1980 with friend Steve Eckelkamp. The duo also kayaked the Pacific coast of Canada to Alaska, and attempted the Amazon River record but were washed out in a flood.
Steve Eckelkamp died in 2017, and the following year, together with Steve Eckelkamp’s nephew Kevin Eckelkamp and Nate Lastinger, KJ Millhone attempted the Mississippi record again, but their attempt was cut short due to a family emergency.
Not long after, KJ Millhone was talking about the experience at the dinner table when Casey Millhone expressed interested in returning to the river to take on the record.
“I told him that if he was ever going to do this again, I wanted to be on the team,” Casey Millhone said.
KJ said the idea of taking on the record with his daughter was an opportunity too special to pass up.
“Over that time, she basically transformed herself into a world-class paddler,” KJ Millhone said proudly.
The successful journey down the Mississippi River means that KJ Millhone, 62, is the oldest record-holder, while Casey Millhone, who finished the trip not long before her 21st birthday, is the youngest female to hold the record.
“When I did this when I was 22 in 1980, it changed how I thought about myself. It made me believe that I could accomplish things. ... My hope is that through going something like this - where she tested herself at such an extreme level and was successful - that she would gain the same type of confidence that I gained,” KJ Millhone said of Casey Millhone, who’s currently studying sociology at Colorado College after graduating from Minnetonka High School in 2018.
“From a father’s perspective, it could not have gone better.”
