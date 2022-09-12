Fifty years ago, Groves Academy began with 21 students. More than 10 times that number marked the anniversary with cupcakes and candles at the St. Louis Park private school Sept. 8.
The school’s inspiration came from a chance meeting of families at a Northwest Airlines concourse at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the 1960s, according to a St. Louis Park Historical Society account.
“Under different circumstances, the families would probably have never met,” says the account at slphistory.org/grovesacademy. “They came from different backgrounds and lifestyles. But they all had one thing in common: each had a son or daughter with a learning disability or attention disorder, and there was no school in Minnesota for such students.”
The families were all sending their children to a boarding school in Florida.
“These families knew there had to be a better way,” the account says.
The families conducted research for three years before opening Groves Learning Center in September 1972 along Hopkins Crossroads in Minnetonka.
The name arose in memory of education advocate Franklin Groves, president of the Groves Construction Co. and the grandparent of an original student at the school, according to the account.
As enrollment reached 115 students, the school moved to the former Ethel Baston School at 3200 Hwy. 100 S. in St. Louis Park, where it remains. The school later became Groves Academy, with the name Groves Learning Center going to a service that began in 2015 to provide assessments, tutoring, speech and language therapy and summer programs, according to a timeline from the school.
In 2015, enrollment reached 250 students. Groves Literacy Partnerships followed the next year to share teaching methods used at the academy with students and teachers in other schools. A curriculum called the Groves Method arrived in 2018.
Last year, the Groves Learning Organization launched “to represent our full ecosystem of educational resources designed to help all students unleash their brilliance,” the timeline says.
Current work
“The last few years have been, I think, a time of really digging deeply into the science of literacy and understanding how deeply we really do transform lives for our children,” said G. Bryan Fleming, president of the Groves Learning Organization board. “I believe the next few years will be even more impactful.”
Fleming said he appreciates how the school differentiates instruction to ensure each student receives the attention they need. The school generally limits class sizes to eight students.
Though the class sizes are small, the organization’s reach continues to expand. Through the curriculum offered to 74 schools, Fleming said the organization is serving upward of 10,000 students this year.
The curriculum focuses on phonics and relies on evidence-based practices, he said.
“Many school districts are not as attuned to the science of reading the way that we are,” Fleming said.
Ellen Engstrom, director of curriculum for Groves Academy, has seen the long-term progress at the school. She had been a member of the school staff for its 25th anniversary, she noted.
After time away from the school while working at an East Coast college, she said she returned to Groves 12 years ago to find the school had greatly expanded.
“We’re kind of bursting at the seams right now, she said of the current enrollment of more than 270 students in first through 12th grade.
The staff has grown along with the enrollment, allowing the school to offer more activities like art, one-act plays, soccer, basketball and even trap shooting, Engstrom said.
The curriculum has evolved since she first came to the school in 1993.
“There’s been an explosion of research in literacy,” Engstrom said.
With assessments, Engstrom made an analogy to a car, comparing what is evident in how a car drives and determining what’s under the hood that should be addressed. For example, educators may consider whether a student needs assistance with sound processing or memory. Tools help diagnose the issues, and instruction can be adapted to break down such barriers.
Heather Anderson, who teaches fifth and sixth grades, said she often hears from past students who share their successes with her. For example, she said one former student is now a psychologist while another is thriving in her business. One past student acknowledged some struggles but said what she learned at Groves helped her gain confidence in college and beyond. The former student learned how to view her learning difference as a strength rather than a disability, Anderson said.
Students at the school have an ability to think creatively and show grit in overcoming challenges, said Anderson who has worked at the school for 20 years.
“If you can get that little spark and that confidence just going, whether it’s reading, math, writing – whatever their struggle is – they can soar,” Anderson said.
Head of School Kimberly Peeples indicated that a technique that may work with one student may not resonate with another student. The school uses data to inform the learning experiences the school will create for each individual, she said.
Peeples has been the parent of a Groves student who is now a junior at Augsburg University.
“It’s through the wonderful educators that he’s had here at Groves that he’s able to be as successful as he is at Augsburg right now,” she said.
She became head of school while he attended the school, allowing her to hand him a diploma using a pizza paddle through a car window during a pandemic-altered graduation ceremony in 2020.
“That’s one of the joys of being the head of school,” she said of the experience.
Sarah Anderson, who attended the school as a student for seven years, said, “The trajectory of my life changed because of the education I received which catered to my learning style. I became confident in asking for help and built meaningful connections that set me up to succeed to graduate from college and obtain a meaningful career. Without Groves I am confident I wouldn’t have had the opportunities that I have now, and that is a powerful feeling.”
She said she is thrilled the school has reached 50 years.
“All students have the right to learn, no matter their learning style and Groves has made an incredible impact on how we see education,” she said. “Next stop, 100 years!”
