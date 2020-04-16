a116nwVeggieMarket2.jpg

After 14 years in the Westwind Plaza, Untiedt’s Vegetable Farm will now open Friday, May 1, (weather dependent) at its new Minnetonka market in an open parking lot at 17555 Highway 7, north of Northern Tool and Equipment. (Submitted Photo)

In October 2019, Westwind Plaza broke its lease with Untiedt’s to pursue plans of building a bank, according to Craig Gilb, the farm’s operations manager.

Depending on the weather, operations are expected to open Friday, May 1, at its new location within an underutilized parking lot at 17555 Highway 7, which is north of Northern Tool and Equipment.

The market will operate much the same as previous years, with a greenhouse, two gazebos and various display benches. The market will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Oct. 31.

The market will offer annuals, perennials, potted plants, soil and some pottery at the beginning of the season.

Then in late June and early July, the market will add fresh vegetables grown on approximately 600 acres of land in the Montrose and Waverly area, west of the Twin Cities.

At the end of the season, there will be a “fall festival of sorts,” Gilb said, when they offer pumpkins, squash, corn stalks and straw bales.

Gilb noted the market staff members will follow the governor’s orders regarding COVID-19 and will also offer online ordering and curbside pickup for customers.

To order, visit untiedtswegrowforyou.com or call 763-658-4672.

