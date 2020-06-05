Minnetonka resident and 2008 Hopkins High School graduate Jake Jarecki has begun a suburban farming operation that is truly a labor of love – both for organic food and the planet.
Jarecki started Feed-Me Farms this year as a way of turning lawns of grass into rows of produce, which he will then sell online at local farmers markets, including the Minnetonka Farmers Market which will open for the season 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at the Minnetonka Civic Center Campus.
Jarecki has started his first growing season with two plots, one at Bet Shalom synagogue in Minnetonka and a smaller plot in Hopkins, with a mission to turn suburban lawns into gardens and sell the produce.
“The goal for this is not just to grow enough food to make a living, but to also take lawns out of dependency on pesticides and fertilizers” and eliminating run-off into storm water drains and the Minnehaha Creek Watershed, said Jarecki.
“The more farms instead of lawns we have, the less run-off and chemical pollution we have in our water system,” he said.
Jarecki’s passion for environmental protection and agriculture began while he was living in the Pacific Northwest.
After high school, Jarecki moved to Seattle, Washington, where he got a degree in oceanography. With an interest in environmental education and outreach, he joined Americorps and worked on habitat restoration in Portland, Oregon.
That led him to learn more about water quality and agriculture’s impact and how organic farming was one of the solutions to combating climate change and environmental issues.
“It seemed like something I wanted to try,” Jarecki said of farming.
He moved back to Minnesota a decade later to spend time with his good friend Andrew Jaffee, who was diagnosed with cancer and died in August 2018 at the age of 27.
Feed-Me Farms is named in his honor, Jarecki said, noting that “feed me” was Jaffee’s nickname in school.
To get more experience, Jarecki went to work for Borner Farm Project, an organic farm in Prescott, Wisconsin, which operates an on-site market and community-supported agriculture.
From there, Jarecki said he gained the knowledge and confidence to begin that same process in his community.
He also found that “you don’t need to buy land to grow food” and is using other people’s or organization’s lawn to grow vegetables “that make the most sense on a small scale,” he said.
Those include faster-growing vegetables that can also be planted densely, such as salad greens like lettuces and spinach and arugula, and baby kale as well as radishes, turnips, carrots and beets. He is also growing an assortment of microgreens.
As far as the borrowed land, Bet Shalom is leasing a 100-foot-by-35-foot piece of property to Jarecki for the cost of $1 a year. The fee is for legal purposes. As part of the contract, Jarecki will donate a portion of the produce to Bet Shalom members in need and the ICA Food Shelf.
According to Bet Shalom Executive Director Steve Barberio, the synagogue can stand behind Jarecki’s mission as it also aligns with the Jewish value of tikkun olam - rebuilding the world.
“We recognize the importance of taking care of the earth and we try to do that as much as we can,” Barberio said. That is why Jarecki’s mission of protecting the earth by turning traditional lawns into productive land “makes perfect sense.”
The synagogue is also providing Jarecki with cooler space and a facility for washing and packaging greens.
In the future, Jarecki said he would like to host monthly farm-to-table dinners.
“I love to cook,” he said and hosting dinners would also allow him to “share this food in its final form.”
Jarecki also hopes to expand his operations and find another plot of lawn for a third garden.
For more information, contact Jarecki at 612-356-2411, email feedmefarmsmsp@gmail.com and online at feed-mefarms.com.
Minnetonka Farmers Market
The Minnetonka Farmers Market will run 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 9 to Sept. 29, at the Minnetonka Civic Center Campus, Ice Arena B parking lot, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
This year, the market is all about connecting local food growers and producers to market shoppers in a safe way, said Bonnie Hanna-Powers, the farmers market manager.
The main guiding principles for market staff, vendors and customers are to follow 6-feet social-distancing throughout the market day, to practice frequent handwashing and to wear a face shield or face mask at the market.
“We are so glad to be able to offer the farmers market this year, with some changes,” said Hanna-Powers. “At its core, the Minnetonka Farmers Market is the same; a place to find great local food and support the small businesses that grow, raise, and make it.”
Some of the vendors will offer pre-orders for pickup at the market through their websites. Links to vendor websites can be found here: minnetonkamn.gov/farmersmarket – “Vendor List”.
More information is available on the city’s Facebook and Twitter sites.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.