A hilltop prairie with a view of marshland and aspens below at Purgatory Park stands as a tribute to the efforts of the Friends of Minnetonka Parks.
A group of the nonprofit’s leaders gathered on a brisk early spring day at the park to take stock of the organization’s past efforts and future ambitions.
A few years ago, during the debate about the future of the city’s parks, a group of residents “soon realized that we could put our energy for park restoration into a wider effort that could improve many more of the city’s parks,” the Friends of Minnetonka’s annual report says.
They surveyed more than 200 Minnetonka residents, finding that survey-takers value the city’s parks but are worried about invasive plants, overuse and a lack of resources to restore the parks. The group formally became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit last year as it scaled up its efforts.
In 2022, the nonprofit is seeking to better organize its volunteer work and follow up on plans at individual parks. They aim to increase education and outreach efforts through a planned Resources page on the group’s website, mtkaparks.org, and by training new volunteers.
The organization has designated individuals to examine specific parks and has proposed restoration projects with the city as well as ways to better coordinate volunteers, according to Linda Russell, a Friends of Minnetonka Parks board member.
“There’s a big movement right now, and I think maybe COVID had something to do with it,” Russell said. “Lots of people are in the parks, and we see the need. The parks really need some work and haven’t been able to keep up with lots of invasive sort of species. And so we think this groundswell of interest is a good time to get things moving.”
Minnetonka has commissioned a firm to help create a natural resources master plan, noted Heather Holm, another Friends of Minnetonka Parks board member.
John Mirocha, president of the group, added, “Minnetonka is special from a parks point of view because so many of our parks have unique features, like remnants of old woods, and they have beautiful hill vistas and creeks and streams and stuff like that. A lot of our work will be centered around those kinds of areas.”
The organization not only removes invasive species like buckthorn and garlic mustard but also has reseeded areas with native plants in coordination with the city, said board member Sally Wahlberg.
The Friends of Cullen Nature Preserve and Bird Sanctuary, a related effort, has been instrumental in obtaining funds from the county, state and city for restoration efforts, said Friends of Minnetonka Parks board member Jerrold Gershone.
“We have our own sweat equity that we’ve put in, and we’re restoring a large part of that preserve to an oak savanna,” said Gershone, who noted that large equipment started working in the preserve in January and February, and prescribed burns are planned to open up the savanna.
Organizers with Friends of Minnetonka Parks are hoping to win long-term financial support from the city for restoration efforts.
“We are glad to assist by trying to solicit funds and in other ways, but some of this has to rely on the city being creative in new ways,” Russell said. “We have beautiful parks in Minnetonka – we’re so lucky – but we need to take care of them. It costs money. It’s beyond volunteers because we need contractors, we need big equipment and that kind of thing.”
Friends of Minnetonka Parks organizes walks to help educate members about the challenges facing the parks and to help introduce them to areas they may not have visited in the past, according to Gershone. Volunteers start to feel more ownership in the parks and natural areas of the city, he added. He described the city as at a tipping point in which parks could continue to degrade if they do not receive more attention.
“We have certain parks where there’s really ecological dead zones, so there’s a lot of work to be done,” he said, referring to areas in which invasive species displace native plants, affecting insects, birds and other wildlife.
Mirocha asserted that a lack of adequate maintenance in city parks has caused them to fall behind.
“We can have an army and work for the next 20 years and just make a dent in it,” Mirocha said. “So, we need some real money to turn this thing around.”
Still, leaders of Friends of Minnetonka Parks said the nonprofit has made progress already. “Buckthorn blitz” events each attracted about 30 volunteers or more, with the city helping to promote the gatherings.
“We’d work for three hours, and, you know, 30 people can get a lot done in three hours,” Russell said. “If you do work in that park, suddenly you care about that park and you look at it through different eyes and you notice things that you might not have noticed before. After you’ve spent three hours pulling buckthorn, you know, you see it. It’s everywhere. Buckthorn is an evil, nasty tree. It really is.”
On the hillside prairie remnant at Purgatory Park, volunteers helped remove woody plants from the prairie to prevent grasses from dying from too much shade. Head-high sumac near a staircase had been taking over, Holm explained. Volunteers helped reseed the area after blitzes on the site last fall. At one event, an 88-year-old volunteer joined a 3-year-old in helping to tackle the work.
The prairie is unique in Minnetonka because it has never been plowed or otherwise cleared, Holm said. The prairie supports rare flowering plants, helping support pollinators and birds.
At the top of the hill, Mirocha asked how many places in the Twin Cities area had such a diversity of nature.
“It’s like being up north,” Mirocha said. “You’re 20 miles from the IDS Center.”
Atop the rise, board members met with Matt Kumka, park and trail project manager for the city. He described himself as “just very passionate to have citizens of the town who are excited about these sorts of things.”
Kumka added, “We’re developing a process to streamline the Friends’ proposals and facilitate their work and support their volunteerism.”
The nonprofit is already gearing up for more spring work, with garlic mustard blitzes planned in late April and May. To register or learn more about the nonprofit, visit mtkaparks.org.
