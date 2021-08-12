Matt Birk is hoping to help fourth-graders through Pursuit Academy
On the heels of a difficult year for everyone, former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk wants to help improve students’ mental health.
Birk, along with co-founder John Amann, is helping roll out the latest iteration of Pursuit Academy. The program was put together by a team of educators, business professionals and entrepreneurs through Birk’s H.I.K.E. (Hope, Inspiration, Knowledge and Education) Foundation.
Pursuit Academy has been a part of the curriculum at Unity High School, a Catholic high school co-founded by Birk that opened in Burnsville in 2019. Now Birk is trying to reach fourth-graders by offering Pursuit Academy to elementary schools around the state, including Minnetonka School District’s Deephaven Elementary, where the program is being piloted.
“Fourth grade is a really key point for students – not just in their academic career but in their life,” Birk said.
The program is also a reaction to the unusual stresses brought on by more than a year of pandemic-related disruptions that have impacted the mental health of many young learners.
“We need to step up and meet this challenge head on, and we need to do it now,” said Lauren Withers of Tradition Capital Bank, which is sponsoring Pursuit Academy. “Taking personal responsibility for bettering our community is the key to transformation.”
Pursuit Academy (pursuitacademy.net) is delivered via a learning management system, which is a five-minute per-day-tool that provides educators and parents an immediate way to teach kids Pursuit Academy’s curriculum, Birk said. Each lesson is delivered in a short video along with one or two discussion questions or a quick activity for students.
“There’s no training. You could implement it tomorrow,” Birk said. “And we took away any financial barrier. It’s totally free this year.”
The lessons are meant to improve students’ mental health and include topics like the benefits of opposing peer pressure and why it’s important to embrace each person’s unique qualities.
The program builds off of the work being done through the H.I.K.E. Foundation, which Birk established in 2002 to help provide interactive programs and resources needed to guide children through the educational transitions between elementary, middle, high school and college.
“I think the biggest thing is just to give kids hope,” Birk said. “I think they need hope, and I think they need to realize that everybody’s unique.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.