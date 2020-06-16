The Excelsior Farmers Market will offer online pre-order and pick up only at least through July, with organizers reassessing an in-person market at a later date. Customers can order their products online through the Frank and Ernest Markets platform at frankandernestmarkets.com/collections/excelsior-farmers-market-june-9.
Pre-ordering online has positives and negatives, according to vendors.
Jeff Sullwold is co-owner of Luther Foods (lutherfoods.com) with his wife Melanie Sullwold. Previously, they sold mini doughnuts and cinnamon roasted nuts at the market.
Sullwold is offering cinnamon roasted almonds, pecans and cashews on the online platform.
If people aren’t aware that the market is online, it might take them a while to come around to the idea, he said. His expectations are low. But, in this day and age, an online format could create a big pickup for Excelsior, he added.
Melinda Norman, the owner of Burnt Sugar Confectionery (burntsugarmn.com) offers sweets such as macaroons, meringues and caramel products.
What vendors are losing in face-to-face customer interactions, they’re gaining back in time, she said. Markets are a great way to get your name and brand out there but are a big commitment.
Farmers markets aren’t a one-day thing, she said. They take a lot of preparation and time, not to mention that the actual market is at least six hours from load in to load out.
What’s nice about this model is vendors know exactly what products they need for the day, Norman said. They don’t have to waste time and resources making sure they have a fully stocked plethora of goods, she added.
John and Jessica Waller are the founders of Humble Nut Butter (humblenutbutter.com). They offer three flavors at the market: truffle herb walnut, sun-dried basil cashew and turmeric maple pecan.
Their nut butters are unique and not used for a typical peanut butter and jelly sandwich, John Waller said. It’s important for people to understand how to use their products.
At farmers markets, people can taste and ask questions about ingredients, recipes and food pairings, he said. Because that conversation isn’t happening, the Wallers are going digital. They are using their website and social media accounts to show customers how to use the products.
Emily Mesch is a local representative for Twin Engine Coffee (twinenginecoffee.com), which offers several coffee blends, cold brew, Caturra tea made from coffee berries and canvas tote bags.
In terms of the pandemic, Mesch was concerned, she said. This format takes the fear out of the situation because she isn’t exposing others and they aren’t exposing her to the virus.
Mesch won’t feel comfortable until there is a treatment protocol and a vaccine for the coronavirus. She is hesitant to do things in person and will stick with this online option as long as it is available, she said.
The online format isn’t as profitable for some vendors. Most of his sales are made in person with customers, Jim Jirik, owner of Jirik Farms said. He is selling maple syrup, honey, frozen meat, snack sticks and summer sausage. Information about his farm can be found on its Facebook page.
During the first week of the market, Jirik had one order. That probably wouldn’t even cover his gas to drive to Excelsior, he said.
Jirik is not sure if more orders will come in. He has 1,000 gallons of maple syrup and 10,000 pounds of honey to move, he said, adding he can’t do small markets where they’re selling only $100 worth of product.
Using the online market place doesn’t impact Bare Honey (barehoney.com). Prepping all the orders is similar to what they do for orders through their website and Amazon, said Arie Kroeger, the vice president of sales.
The process is extremely similar except, instead of sending products through the mail, they are delivering them to Excelsior, he said. Bare Honey is offering several honey products at the market.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.