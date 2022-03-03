Neighborhood expressed concerns about traffic, parking ramp
Eagle Brook Church informed Minnetonka city officials that the organization will no longer pursue a plan to construct a campus at 15407 and 15409 Wayzata Boulevard.
According to a letter from Steph Hauber, Eagle Brook expansion director, “a variety of known and unknown variables have surfaced. Although we would have loved to become part of the community, we have made the difficult decision not to pursue the development at this time.”
The church submitted a concept plan to the city earlier this year detailing plans for the 19-acre site that would have included a 60,000-square-foot building along with a two-level parking ramp.
The plans included an auditorium for approximately 1,200 people, a lobby and cafe along with space for offices and classrooms.
The concept plan was scheduled to be reviewed by the Minnetonka City Council March 7. It was the first step in the process.
During a Minnetonka Planning Commission Meeting Feb. 17, several residents spoke in opposition to the plan citing increased traffic, the high of the parking ramp and concerns about the environmental impact of the development.
There were no votes taken as it was a concept plan review. The purpose of the meeting to allow Minnetonka Planning Commission members to share their thoughts with developers.
During the meeting Planning Commission Chair Joshua Sewall agreed that the residents had legitimate concerns and struggled with the two-story parking ramp.
But, Sewall also said that something will eventually be developed on the lots regardless of what happens.
Eagle Brook Church is a multi-site church that delivers a live message from its Lino Lakes campus to several other satellite campuses during the weekend.
Locally, Eagle Brook Church hosts services at Wayzata High School. The site at 15407 and 15409 Wayzata Boulevard would have become its West Metro Campus.
The current site was home to the former Hillcrest Nursing Home, which includes a 79,800-square-foot building. The nursing home ceased operations in 2019 and remains vacant.
The property is currently zoned “Planned I-394 District” and the church would have been a permitted use. The location is south of Good Shepard Presbyterian Church in an otherwise residential neighborhood near the Carlson Parkway exit south of I-394.
