The Minnetonka Planning Commission reviewed a concept plan for the construction of a church and two-level parking ramp off Highway 12 during a virtual meeting Feb. 17. The concept plan will also go before the Minnetonka City Council Monday, Feb. 28.
The purpose of a concept plan review is to allow commissioners and council members the opportunity to share with the developer and city staff what they see as the positive components of a development concept, and any issues or challenges they foresee.
No staff recommendations are provided, no motions are made, and no votes are taken during the concept plan review.
“The process will take months and months and months, if a formal application even comes through,” said Planning Commission Chair Joshua Sewall prior to taking public comment on the developer’s plans.
Minnetonka Senior Planner Loren Gordon presented the concept plan for the 19.25-acre lot situated at 15407 and 15409 Wayzata Blvd., which borders Wayzata.
Eagle Brook Church is a multi-site church with a video venue that delivers live messaging from its Lino Lakes campus to its satellite campuses, including a mobile site at Wayzata High School.
This proposed West Metro Campus would become the church’s permanent site for those being worshiping at WHS.
The church is proposing a 60,000-square-foot, single-story building, and associated two-level parking structure on the site of the former Hillcrest Nursing Home, a 79,800-square-foot building, which ceased operations in 2019 and remains vacant.
The facility would accommodate a 1,200-seat auditorium, lobby, and other service space. The parking structure would accommodate approximately 550 parking spaces, with three access points on Clare Lane.
General building design would follow other Eagle Brook Church buildings in other metro locations, such as the Anoka campus.
It was also noted that a traffic study will also be completed as part of the planning process.
Residents who spoke during the public hearing brought up concerns regarding traffic, height of the parking ramp, and the environmental impact of run-off.
Commissioner John Powers said the church has a lot of work to do with the surrounding neighbors.
“The residents have the legitimate concerns of all the activity level of a church of this size and so I think that’s it has to shrink in order to become viable,” Powers said. “I can’t imagine building a two-story parking ramp on this site. It just doesn’t seem to make sense.”
Planning Commission Chair Joshua Sewall agreed that a more “modest proposal” is needed for this site, but that it’s a “ perfect location for a church.”
“Just the way the land is set up even ... it lends itself perfectly to a great piece of property for a church,” Sewall said.
He also noted that one of the tenets of Christianity is being modest.
“There’s an opportunity to be more modest,” he said. “That’s the only way we’re going to get the parking to a more reasonable level, the traffic to a more palatable level is this has to be a much more modest proposal.”
“But at the same time, I also want the people in the neighborhood to know that, just the way the market conditions are, something will get built or developed here. Land in Minnetonka is too expensive, too valuable, that something will go there. It’s just our job to help make sure it’s the right thing and it’s reasonable and palatable.
“There will be change, but we just need to make sure we find the right change and in the right scale as well too.”
Sewall also suggested informing the city of Wayzata regarding the proposal since it directly borders the neighboring city.
The city council will review the concept plan in the same manner at its meeting Monday, Feb. 28. The public is invited to offer comments, and council members will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback without any formal motions or votes.
