The dining scene has become livelier in Minnetonka with the opening of Duke’s on 7, a new kitchen and bar located on Highway 7, just west of Williston Road.
Duke’s is number six for Craft & Crew Hospitality, the restaurant group that also owns Pub 819 in Hopkins and Block Food + Drink in St. Louis Park.
In January, the company announced the purchase of Christo’s as its owner, Gus Parpas, decided to close the Greek restaurant, a decision hastened by the pandemic.
In February, Craft & Crew began construction immediately, transforming the restaurant into what designer Cynthia O’Connor described as a “sun-filled electric design space with a beautiful enclosed courtyard and dog friendly patio.”
Whether dining indoors or out, Duke’s on 7 offers guests a bright, modern space to enjoy a combination of casual and fine-dining, as well as an outdoor bar and dog-friendly “pawtio.”
“I honestly think it’s going to be Minnetonka’s ‘pawtio’ destination,” Craft & Crew Marketing and Events Director Chasity Sorenson said of the astroturf, dog-friendly patio.
“It feels like an oasis out there,” she said. “It really doesn’t feel like you’re in Minnetonka when you’re on that patio,” she said, adding that it’s her favorite part of the restaurant.
When it comes to the look and feel of the restaurant, Sorenson said it’s very similar to Pub 819 in Hopkins and the Block in St. Louis Park, pointing out that 75% of the menu items are similar to those venues while 25% are exclusive to Duke’s.
With a mix of burgers and sandwiches to elevated entrées and signature cocktails, Duke’s on 7 “has something for everybody,” Sorenson said.
On the appetizers menu, she recommends the tamale cakes.
“They are phenomenal,” she said.
The charred broccolini salad with kale and chickpeas is another favorite.
For dessert, she recommends Cassie’s Key Lime pie created by the wife of the co-owner David Benowitz.
Another sweet option for those 18-years and older is the Chocolate Chip CBD Sundae - two chocolate chip cookies infused with 20mg of CBD sugar and vanilla bean ice cream.
Some of the elevated entrées include the bourbon barrel skuna salmon, Duke’s rotisserie chicken served with bacon roasted potatoes, and the 26-ounce pork chop. A vegetarian option is the roasted cauliflower steak with pistachios, romesco, raisins, pickled shallots and cilantro.
When it comes to adult beverages,“We’ve got a giant focus on our slushies here,” Sorenson said.
Choose from any of the four flavors - Pineapple Dole Whip Soft Serve with Rum, Strawberry Rose Froze, Lavender Lemonade with Prairie Vodka, and Blue Lagoon Coconut Margarita. Or, you can choose to layer them all.
While all of the Craft & Crew patios are dog friendly, Duke’s steps it up a notch.
“This is our largest patio that we have, which is great because then we can fit a lot more people and pups out there,” Sorenson said.
“They get treated just like any of our other guests ... they get complimentary water, a yoga mat and a peanut butter woofer,” she noted.
They also offer a three-course menu for dogs, including a frozen smoked beef bone marrow from Von Hanson’s and Nala’s Turkey Meatloaf.
Kellly Holloway, the director of operations, introduced the concept of a dog-friendly “pawtio” after doing the same at Stanley’s in Northeast Minneapolis.
While the Crew joked about the idea at first, the concept has really taken off.
“Honestly, it’s one of the best things that we’ve ever done,” she said. “Dog parents love to take out their dogs.”
They are also very active on social media, providing a little free advertising for the restaurants as well, she noted.
Having the dogs around also “does something really awesome for the staff,” she said, noting the therapeutic component dogs offer.
Other patio features are the outdoor bar and astroturf lawn, which gives the sense of being at a resort or on a rooftop patio, Sorenson noted.
Somethings to note: Duke’s on 7 won’t be taking reservations for the first few weeks - walk-ins only.
They are also serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 2 p.m.
Duke’s is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
They are also opening with a few weekly specials, including $5 off burgers on Monday.
The monthly Pints for Pups will also begin this month, in which they partner with a local rescue organization and donate $1 of every pint of beer sold.
Stay updated on social media for additional events and specials or online at www.dukeson7.com.
