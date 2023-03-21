Minnesota seniors took to the halls of the Minnesota Capitol demanding that their low-income housing situations remain affordable.

After protesting rent increases in front of Dominium apartment offices in August 2022, a coalition of Dominium tenants brought their cause to the Capitol on March 14. Senator John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, held a rally with bipartisan legislators in the capitol rotunda. It was attended by state and local legislators, as well as Dominium tenants and activists, to protest a 12% rent increase from Dominium and call on legislators to enact a 3% rent increase cap.

