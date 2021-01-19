The Minnesota Legislature is back in session and Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Wayzata) and Rep. Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka) have shared their priorities for the 2021 session as representatives of District 44. The district includes Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland.
The leaders have also provided their perspective on the current state of affairs, particularly regarding reports of potential violence at the Minnesota Capitol as Inauguration Day approaches.
Ann Johnson Stewart
Question: What are your top priorities and goals heading into the legislative session?
Johnson Stewart: Learn the ropes quickly so I’m equipped to do the best possible work in service of SD44. Bring the hands-on expertise I’ve gained throughout my engineering career to the Transportation and Capital Investment committees. Advocate effectively for positive changes in education funding, environmental protections, and criminal justice reform, to name a few areas. Take as many meetings as my schedule allows to learn about the many issues that impact communities that I am new to.
Q: What do you believe should be the top priorities when planning the state’s budget?
Johnson Stewart: Budget responsibly, but not with austerity. Do not cut funds to the social services that are assisting our neighbors who have been hit the hardest by COVID and its economic effects, and in fact, address the new concerns (such as housing relief) that were made more visible during the pandemic. Maintain or increase education funding and support teachers and staff who are working even harder now to support students. Budget while remembering that short-term cuts always have long-term impacts, and work with experts to identify those impacts before cuts are made.
Q: Do you have any upcoming or current bills you are bringing forward?
Johnson Stewart: Currently, I’m also chief author of one of the clone “Prove it First” bills that require regulators of non-iron ore mines to demonstrate safe operation and closed maintenance without environmental contamination for 20 years. Note: Clone bills allow for more than five senators to carry a bill, and this one is very important to me, so I’m glad to support it.
I am also the chief author of a bill that would fund the I-494 Corridor Commission’s work over the next two years to promote and facilitate telework in the communities along our 494 corridor. This will be important in reducing demand on a busy highway corridor that is already built-out to three lanes in both directions.
I will also be championing a bill relating to highway work zone safety, and have signed onto a bill that allows for urban septic tank owners to participate in a state-sponsored loan program for maintenance of those tanks. I am preparing several bills that will fund a variety of infrastructure repairs, support transportation and transit systems throughout Minnesota, and protect our groundwater and soil. I will be working with members of the blind and disabled community to address the inequities in their wages.
Q: Would you share some comments and perspective on the current state of affairs, particularly regarding the reports that protests and potential violence could erupt at the state Capitol building as we approach Inauguration Day.
Johnson Stewart: I’m deeply disappointed by the political violence and dangerous rhetoric we’ve experienced since the conclusion of November’s election, particularly given that much of it has emanated from, or been otherwise encouraged by, the president and many members of Congress and state legislatures. There is simply no doubt that the election was free and fair, and it’s clear that President-elect Biden did indeed defeat President Trump, so I’m disheartened by the opportunistic and cynical lies that have been told and supported by so many leaders.
Minnesotans are, of course, free to protest whenever they wish and for whatever cause they wish, but our state Capitol must remain free from violence as we approach and move beyond Inauguration Day. The governor and his administration have been working closely with the legislature and the State Patrol to secure the Capitol complex throughout the upcoming weeks, and I’m confident that our public servants will be appropriately protected and will be able to continue the business of the state without interruption.
Stewart invites correspondence via email at sen.ann.johnson.stewart@senate.mn, or calls to her office at 651-296-9261.
Patty Acomb
Question: What are your top priorities and goals heading into the legislative session?
Acomb: My top priority this session is protecting the health, safety and economic security of Minnesotans. I am committed to ensuring that everyone has access to affordable health care, good schools and economic opportunity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Q: What do you believe should be the top priorities when planning the state’s budget?
Acomb: Our top priority when planning the state’s budget should be investing in the things that will help Minnesotans make it through this pandemic and thrive after it ends. I believe we should take a balanced approach and use our resources to invest in people and provide opportunity. Cutting critical services and neglecting the most vulnerable Minnesotans won’t make us a stronger or more successful state.
Q: Do you have any current or upcoming bills you are bringing forward?
Acomb: This session, I am championing legislation to reduce the cost of health care and remove barriers that prevent Minnesotans from accessing the high-quality care they deserve. I am also authoring a series of renewable energy bills, including Solar on Schools legislation that would reduce costs and provide educational opportunities for students and community members.
Q: What do you expect will be the most significant decisions the Minnesota Legislature will face related to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Acomb: While I hope we are nearing the end of this pandemic, we are focused on meeting the needs of Minnesotans and ensuring families, businesses and communities can recover. The goal is to protect the progress we’ve made and to quickly and equitably deliver a COVID-19 vaccine to every Minnesotan who wants one so our state can begin reopening safely and Minnesotans can resume their typical activities as soon as possible.
Q: Would you share perspective on the current state of affairs, particularly regarding the reports that protests and potential violence could erupt at the state Capitol building as we approach Inauguration Day?
Violence and threats of violence are unacceptable. However, they will not deter me or my colleagues from doing the work that Minnesotans elected us to do. I am focused on serving the people of Minnetonka, Plymouth and Woodland.
Acomb invites constituents to contact her at rep.patty.acomb@house.mn or 651-296-9934.
