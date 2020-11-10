Ann Johnson Stewart has won the Minnesota Senate seat in District 44, which represents parts of Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland.
According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State, the DFL candidate from Wayzata received 58.7% (or 33,844) of the votes. Republican Greg Pulles, of Plymouth, received 41.2% (23,747) of votes.
“I’m incredibly excited to be the next Senator from SD44,” Stewart wrote after her win. “This has been an amazing, inspiring year, and I’m so, so grateful for every person who supported our campaign in any way. You truly kept me going.”
Incumbent Ginny Klevorn (DFL-Plymouth) won re-election for House District 44A, which represents the northwest portion of Plymouth.
Unofficial results show Klevorn election with 59.6% (17,641) of votes. Her challenger Perry Nouis (R-Plymouth) received 40.2% (11,924) of votes.
After the election, Klevorn said it’s always “a great honor” to serve the Plymouth community and looks forward to her continued partnership with families, city management, school districts and business leaders to meet the needs of the community.
“The year ahead will be challenging and full of opportunities,” Klevorn said. “The challenge comes with balancing our budget in a fair manner and an eye toward economic recovery. Opportunities exist in serving our Plymouth community. I’m looking I’m excited to have an additional two years to serve Plymouth.”
Incumbent Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka) was re-elected in House District 44B, which represents residents in Woodland, northern Minnetonka and southern Plymouth. Acomb received 62% (17,332) of the votes and her challenger Gary Porter (R-Plymouth) received 37% (10,476) of the votes.
Acomb said she is grateful for the support and is excited to continue representing 44B and invited constituents to reach out with her with ideas or concerns.
“I am confident we can continue working on important issues such as health care, education and the environment,” she said. “2021 may prove to be a challenging year but I know we will get through it together.”
