(BROOKFIELD PROPERTIES RENDERING)
Dick’s Sporting Goods could move to Ridgedale Mall in the former Sears location. Dick’s is currently located near Hopkins Crossroad and Interstate 394. The applicants are seeking council approval of the building plans, which include a modification of the roofline and signage. The Minnetonka Planning Commission will consider the requests Thursday, Jan. 7. Mayor Brad Wiersum asked the Planning Commission to look at the request with a “balanced perspective on what’s right for this size of space in this location.” Wiersum’s main concerns were related to the sign and making sure it didn’t look like a billboard. The Sears building is 200,000 square feet with two levels. The proposed plan shows the other half of the space being occupied by an unnamed future tenant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.