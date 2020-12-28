Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods could move to Ridgedale Mall in the former Sears location. Dick’s is currently located near Hopkins Crossroad and Interstate 394. The applicants are seeking council approval of the building plans, which include a modification of the roofline and signage. The Minnetonka Planning Commission will consider the requests Thursday, Jan. 7. Mayor Brad Wiersum asked the Planning Commission to look at the request with a “balanced perspective on what’s right for this size of space in this location.” Wiersum’s main concerns were related to the sign and making sure it didn’t look like a billboard. The Sears building is 200,000 square feet with two levels. The proposed plan shows the other half of the space being occupied by an unnamed future tenant.

