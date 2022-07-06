One of only three in the country, this store opened its doors on June 3
By kaitlin mccoskey
On June 3, one of only three Dick’s House of Sport stores in existence held its grand opening in Minnetonka, off of Wayzata Boulevard. The event lasted all weekend, which was not scaled out of proportion, given the nature of the business.
Unlike a regular Dick’s Sporting Goods, the House of Sport store not only sells equipment for just about every athletic activity, but also allows the customer to experience these activities. The location has several features including a batting cage with a pitching machine that throws baseballs and softballs, allowing customers to try out a bat before purchasing it. The batting cage also features technology allowing the user to project the background to look like different major baseball fields across the country, and it analyzes the user’s swing technique and speed.
Similar features exist in the golf simulator, where users not only can practice with new clubs before buying them, but they can also have their swing analyzed with their own clubs. Additionally, the golf simulator can be rented out in the winter months when outdoor sports aren’t possible.
The store also has a 35-foot rock wall with auto belays, available for climbers of all levels.
Other features include the house of cleats area, a dome with turf flooring so athletes can see how different cleats feel on grass, treadmills in the shoe department, where employees can run a gait analysis and help customers find the right shoe, and a social fitting room, where customers can get feedback and sizing recommendations on the clothes they try on.
The executive director of Dick’s House of Sport, Javier Perez, explained the goal of this interactive experience, saying that while the business is under the umbrella of Dick’s Sporting Goods, everything at this location is elevated.
Perez said, “When we think about how people shop today, it’s more than just looking for a product. I think people are now looking for an experience. And that’s what we’re able to provide here. Anybody can buy a bat online. Yeah, but can you try it out? Can you swing it? Can you talk to an appointed expert? All of our teammates are going to be experts within their departments, and we’re going to be able to get [customers] the exact bat that they need.”
In the face of the falling popularity of brick and mortar stores, Dick’s House of Sport leans into the benefits of the physical store model in an attempt to draw customers in. In addition to the interactive elements of the store, Perez said the House of Sport aims to promote products through storytelling, with more than 600 mannequins with different action poses and many picture-worthy moments in the building.
Perez added, “Our seasonal fashion show at the front of the store is a cool way to see what’s trending right now, what’s happening in the world of sports, and what folks are shopping for. We also have our health and wellness space where we’ll have local juices, things for recovery whether it be supplements or yoga, and accessories and apparel to really promote health and wellness.”
In a world of downsizing businesses, Perez said Dick’s is responding conversely, by making stores bigger.
In addition to all of the existing features at Dick’s House of Sport, Perez shared that the store will be adding a 20,000-square-foot track this fall. The track will be converted to an ice rink in the winter for year-round community activities. Perez said, “one of the things that we’re very proud of is not only being part of the community, but also partnering with local businesses to help build that bridge. I think, you know, being that community hub is one of the things that we are really going to be proud of as we continue to expand our experiences.”
