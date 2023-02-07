Deephaven Elementary ‘curbs’ unruly behavior with ‘Peaceful School Bus’

Proactive program works to connect students, bus drivers, and teachers to foster good behavior
Deephaven Elementary School students had a chance to get to know their bus drivers on Feb. 2 at a Peaceful School Bus event. Each year, the Wayzata school completes three phases of a Peaceful School Bus program in an effort to build a relationship between students and bus drivers, cultivate respect from students toward their drivers, and address behavioral concerns while on the way to school.
According to a press release about the event, “The Peaceful School Bus Program takes a proactive, positive approach to addressing school bus problems.
“The program assumes that the main responsibility of adults is to teach and model for students appropriate school bus behavior and to organize activities so students build stronger relationships with others in their bus route group. This, in turn, instills in students a sense of responsibility for the social climate and what happens on the bus, when school staff members are not there.”
According to fifthgrade teacher and Peaceful School Bus Coordinator Courtney Loynachan, “This [event] has decreased problematic behavior on buses significantly from when we first started the program.”
She continued: “We meet three times a year, with a different lesson plan each time. The entire school stops and switches into their bus groups or after-school groups (parent pick-up and Explorer’s Club included). We have teachers and staff assigned to different groups to lead the lessons and support the work being done.
“At the event, each bus ‘room’ takes time to introduce their bus driver and learn more about them. Then, they partner up an older student with a younger one and get to know them in the first meeting. The second meeting, this (one), is more about brainstorming problems that are happening on the bus and producing solutions together.”
Loynachan said bus driver input is a very important aspect of the event, and students can already be seen implementing behavioral changes the week following the event.
This program has proven highly beneficial for First Student bus services, whom the Minnetonka Schools system has a contract with for student transportation.
Nicole Bednark, location manager for the bus company, said the program has taken strain off of bus drivers, some of which used to require an extra staff member on board to oversee the children. The Peaceful School Bus program has created such positive behavioral changes that some buses no longer require this extra supervision, and according to Bednark, some buses have seen a decrease to zero behavioral complaintsafter the program.
“The students understand what is expected of them when they’re going onto that bus,” Bednark said. “I feel like this opens the door for the bus drivers and the students to have more open communication, because they’re only on the bus for 20 minutes. You don’t have a lot of time to talk to 45, 50 kids in a 20-minute time when you’re supposed to be driving, too.”
Deephaven Assistant Principal Josh Jansen added, “(Sometimes) it’s not even about behavioral problems. (A driver) will be like, ‘these kids aren’t making it to the bus stop in time, can you see if they need some support?’ So it’s not just worries that they’re going to do something on the bus, but looking out for them.”
The second phase of Peaceful School Bus went off without a hitch, with many students actively engaged in identifying problems and solutions with their teacher and bus driver. For those students who don’t take the bus to school, a similar program was held for them in the context of their daily ride to school and after-school care program.
The final phase of the Peaceful School Bus Program will take place in the spring of this year, where the progress since this phase of the program will be observed.
