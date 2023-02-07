Deephaven Elementary ‘curbs’ unruly behavior with ‘Peaceful School Bus’

Proactive program works to connect students, bus drivers, and teachers to foster good behavior

Deephaven Elementary School students had a chance to get to know their bus drivers on Feb. 2 at a Peaceful School Bus event. Each year, the Wayzata school completes three phases of a Peaceful School Bus program in an effort to build a relationship between students and bus drivers, cultivate respect from students toward their drivers, and address behavioral concerns while on the way to school.

