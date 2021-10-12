There’s something to be said about sharing a homemade meal. It’s an invitation to share food, fun and fellowship. This has been the mission of a small group from St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church in Plymouth, known as the Deacon Diners.
Having formed more than 25 years ago, the Deacon Diners have been meeting four times a year inside host homes where specially designed menus are served.
For longtime members Twyla Weiland of Plymouth and Kathy Pepski of Minnetonka, Deacon Diners is a way to get to know other members of the congregation outside of the church.
“Food is not the most important part of it,” Pepski said, noting that if a member doesn’t want to make something, they are encouraged to go buy something instead.
“It really is just getting to know people at a different level,” she said, and many friendships have been formed.
Typically, a group of about 40 diners are divided into five groups of six to eight people per dinner and will rotate host homes throughout the year.
The host will get the menu and recipes derived from the selection committee, which typically comes from their favorite recipes and cookbooks.
Each menu and dish varies in complexity and typically includes an appetizer, soup, salad, entrée, side dishes, vegetables and dessert.
They also tend to have a theme, such as German, Italian or “Dinner at Brennan’s of New Orleans,” each with inspired dishes.
The host is usually responsible for the entrée and one other dish, and also buys the wine. The other guests are then assigned recipes for the other items on the menu.
While the group took a hiatus in 2018 and held off starting again due to the pandemic, Weiland and Pepski are now looking forward to restarting this fall with their first dinner planned for Oct. 16.
Weiland and Pepski recalled discussing how wonderful it would be to have all the Deacon Diner recipes in one place, rather than calling around to different members in search of a particular recipe.
Finding time to do that, however, was the challenging part.
When Weiland retired, she decided it was time to get started on a cookbook, but knew she couldn’t do it alone.
That’s where Pepski comes in.
“She said ‘yes’ right away,” Weiland said. “She’s been just a great partner with this.”
Together, they compiled and published the “Food, Fun & Fellowship Deacon Diners Cookbook,” a collection of 420 recipes from the specially designed menus served during the Deacon Diners dinners over the past 25 years.
“It’s been a lot of work, but we’ve had a lot of fun,” Pepski said.
They’ve also expanded their friendship through the process.
The task was in finding all the recipes for each menu, to which they were mostly successful, though they didn’t include incomplete menus.
“The interesting thing about this cookbook is most church cookbooks show who contributed the recipe ... in this case, we show what meal it came from, what year and what month,” Pepski said.
The last section of the cookbook includes each of the complete menus.
“So it’s a cross reference from the recipe to the meal,” she said.
When asked about their favorite menu, Weiland and Pepski both chose the Irish Whiskey Glazed Corned Beef (page 112) from February 2006, which was part of the Irish Dinner menu. Some of the other items on that menu were Delightful Dubliner Dip, Leek and Potato Soup, Soda Bread, and Irish Chocolate Cake. All of these are recipes that can be found in the cookbook.
“That’s a great one to do right around St. Patrick’s Day,” Weiland said.
To make this cookbook extra special, Weiland and Pepski dedicated it to late Deacon Diners host and leader Joan Floren, who died in March, three years after a cancer diagnosis.
For years, Floren had been instrumental in organizing events, assigning groups, sourcing menus and hosting the larger Christmastime gatherings for the group at her Minnetonka home.
As the cookbook forward states, Floren “was a person with many talents ... and her involvement in Deacon Diners allowed her to share her passion for cooking and traveling with the other members.”
Floren was also a volunteer and served on the board of directors for Interfaith Outreach, a Plymouth-based nonprofit and food shelf.
All the proceeds of the book will go to Interfaith Outreach in her honor.
“A very generous person from our congregation covered all of our publishing costs so every time we sell a cookbook, all the money goes to IOCP,” Weiland said.
Each cookbook is $25 if purchased for pickup at the church, or $30 to have it shipped. All checks should be made payable to Interfaith Outreach.
To purchase a Deacon Diners cookbook, call 612-599-8656 or email twylaw@comcast.net.
