The City of Minnetonka is in the process of updating its long-range plan for parks, open spaces and trails (POST Plan), and residents and visitors are encouraged to participate in an online survey through early August.
“Community participation is important in order to understand the current and future values and priorities of the community in regards to parks, open spaces and trails,” said Sara Woeste, Minnetonka’s assistant recreation director.
Completing this survey will help city planners and leadership continue to manage and enhance Minnetonka’s park system for the future.
The city’s park system plan is a 10-15 year road map for planning and implementing park improvements, helping the city prioritize park improvements and ensuring changes and investments to parks, trails and open space fit into the bigger picture of serving the needs of the entire community.
The current plan is approximately 20 years old, according to Woeste, who also noted that the process for updating the plan is similar, but now includes more opportunities for community feedback in the form of electronic engagement.
Residents are invited to participate in the online survey at minnetonkamatters.com through early August.
In addition to taking the survey, participants are encouraged to drop pins with ideas on the city’s “Interactive Places Map” and keep up-to-date on this and other area projects in the newsfeed (link at minnetonkamatters.com).
Once the survey period closes, city staff will establish a vision and guiding principles for the parks, open space and trails system based on the park audits, workshops and community engagement.
A draft vision statement and guiding principles will be prepared and vetted with the community through online tools and the park board.
An open house to share this draft plan is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Drafts will be reviewed by the park board and city council at a joint meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, with approval and adoption in December.
There are currently 51 parks in the city and approximately 108 miles of trails and sidewalks.
Current projects include the addition of a mini-park in the Robinwood neighborhood and new trails are being constructed annually. The Ridgedale Commons park is currently out for bid with anticipated construction completion in 2022.
