The month of March is often met with mixed sentiments. Some bask in the rising temperatures, eagerly looking ahead to spring vacations and the arrival of summer; others grumble at the wet slush that turns every street into a slippery nightmare, and frown at the cloudy skies and frequent rainfall. Regardless of how it manifests, March is a time of change and transition, offering the opportunity to grow in many areas of life, while also presenting a variety of obstacles. For teenagers, this period can be especially challenging to navigate, though it can ultimately be rewarding with the right amount of patience, perseverance and self-care.

For many full-time students, one of the most overwhelming aspects of March is the academic workload, which tends to increase around this time. Teenagers grow busy preparing for midterms and fast-approaching Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, while also selecting classes for the next school year and even drafting essays for summer camp applications. With the added pressure of keeping up with extracurricular activities and participating in spring sports seasons, falling prey to stress, burnout and mental health issues can be a rapid and damaging process, with effects that can grow incredibly severe without the proper care.

Tags

Load comments