Facility will be used for the district’s Vantage and Momentum programs
Plans for a new 36,000-square-foot Minnetonka School District building are moving steadily ahead.
The new facility, which will be built at 5735 County Road 101 in Minnetonka near Clear Springs Elementary, will be home to the district’s Vantage advanced professional studies program and the Momentum design and skilled trades program.
The capital project is estimated to cost nearly $14 million and will be paid for using existing district funding sources so that no additional tax levies will be needed to fund the construction. The new facility will be Minnetonka Schools’ first all-new building in more than 50 years since Scenic Heights Elementary was built in 1966.
The Minnetonka School Board received an update on the project during its March 3 meeting from Paul Bourgeois, the district’s executive director of finance and operations.
The presentation included exterior and interior computer-generated images of the future building and the latest floor plans detailing the three-story facility.
The main floor will feature a large circular entryway similar to the entrance at Minnetonka High School. Included on this floor will be a board room, a staff area, various work spaces, private meeting rooms, a business pod and a forum that can accommodate up to 140 people for guest lecturers and other events. Also on the main floor will be a Momentum pod with garage door access similar to the Auto Bay and Maker Bay that was recently added onto the high school’s Pagel Center.
On the top floor will be classrooms; meeting areas; a science lab for physiology and human anatomy; a health science lab with hospital beds set up for instruction; a commercial kitchen; and an art pod for digital journalism, design and marketing instruction.
Included on the bottom level will be another business pod, several group classrooms and a concrete storm shelter that can hold up to 300 people.
“This whole building, we’re trying to make sure that it’s something that you as a board can be proud of, that students and staff will be proud of and that the city of Minnetonka will be proud of,” Bourgeois said.
Vantage is Minnetonka High School’s advanced professional studies program, offering focus areas in business analytics; design and marketing; digital journalism; global business and sustainability; health sciences; public policy; and more.
Momentum, which launched fall 2020 as an expansion of the high school’s trades program, is focused on design and skilled trades. The program is meant to provide real-world experiences for students to explore pathways in manufacturing, construction, architecture, engineering and automotive careers.
The new building will allow the district to consolidate the programs and provide a space that is closer to Minnetonka High School. For the 2020-21 school year, 450 students took part in Vantage courses and 472 students participated in Momentum.
The daily start and end times for the Vantage and Momentum programs will be staggered with the start and end times for Clear Spring Elementary, Bourgeois said, to better help with traffic flow around the new building.
Vantage courses are currently being taught in several locations, including specialized classrooms at Minnetonka High School and at the program’s headquarters in a rented office suite on Baker Road in Minnetonka.
Momentum courses are taught in the high school’s technology education classrooms and in the new four-car automotive garage and “maker spaces” at the school’s Pagel Center.
The overall project received initial approval by the Minnetonka School Board this past October and since then has passed through approval processes with the Minnesota Department of Education and most recently the city of Minnetonka’s planning commission and city council. Next up will be seeking an okay from the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District.
“We are hoping to issue the construction documents on March 24, open bids on April 19 and then have you as a school board approve the winning bidder on April 21. And then after that, we’ll get contracts going,” Bourgeois said.
If all goes well, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony in late April and a goal to have the building ready for students by the time classes begin in fall 2023.
