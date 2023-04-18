Better Futures deconstructs Minnetonka house with eco-friendly techniques

On April 12, Better Futures Minnesota partnered with the city of Minnetonka to deconstruct a house at 5432 Rowland Road, Minnetonka. Beginning at 11 a.m., Better Futures held a tour of the site for guests, including an explanation of the deconstruction methods used and how they are more environmentally friendly than traditional demolition. According to a press release, “Nationwide, about half of what goes into landfills is construction debris – more than what is generated by municipal solid waste. Of that construction debris, 90% is from demolition. Deconstruction, on the other hand, diverts all but about 15%-25% of the average home from going into the landfill.” The particular home in Minnetonka being deconstructed was purchased by the city along with an “adjacent property” for “the potential to assemble multiple sites for future redevelopment”. According to the press release, “Better Futures employs men leaving incarceration in a two-year, voluntary supportive program earning 12 certifications including OSHA 10 safety. They cross-train in other Better Futures business lines of janitorial, lawn-and-snow, and appliance recycling. Deconstruction crews consist of a seasoned supervisor and two or three seasoned crew members with one or two trainees. Ninety-plus men are employed and trained annually through Better Futures.”
On April 12, Better Futures Minnesota partnered with the city of Minnetonka to deconstruct a house at 5432 Rowland Road, Minnetonka. Beginning at 11 a.m., Better Futures held a tour of the site for guests, including an explanation of the deconstruction methods used and how they are more environmentally friendly than traditional demolition. According to a press release, “Nationwide, about half of what goes into landfills is construction debris – more than what is generated by municipal solid waste. Of that construction debris, 90% is from demolition. Deconstruction, on the other hand, diverts all but about 15%-25% of the average home from going into the landfill.” The particular home in Minnetonka being deconstructed was purchased by the city along with an “adjacent property” for “the potential to assemble multiple sites for future redevelopment”. According to the press release, “Better Futures employs men leaving incarceration in a two-year, voluntary supportive program earning 12 certifications including OSHA 10 safety. They cross-train in other Better Futures business lines of janitorial, lawn-and-snow, and appliance recycling. Deconstruction crews consist of a seasoned supervisor and two or three seasoned crew members with one or two trainees. Ninety-plus men are employed and trained annually through Better Futures.”
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.