The Minnetonka School Board met and discussed matters for the new year.

Board talks officer positions, calendar and graduation requirements

The Minnetonka School Board discussed several important matters on Jan. 12 at the first meeting of 2023, including a new aviation/aeronautics pathway for the 2023/24 school year.

