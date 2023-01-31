Board talks officer positions, calendar and graduation requirements
The Minnetonka School Board discussed several important matters on Jan. 12 at the first meeting of 2023, including a new aviation/aeronautics pathway for the 2023/24 school year.
At the Dec. 15 study session of the school board last year, updates to an aviation/aeronautics pathway with Minnetonka School’s MOMENTUM program were discussed. At that time, however, the classes were not finalized and ready for board approval.
According to the meeting packet, “For the 2022-23 school year, four pathways were offered: Construction Systems, Manufacturing, Design, and Transportation. With the construction of the new VANTAGE and MOMENTUM building underway, the MOMENTUM leadership team continues to develop the MOMENTUM program including identification of additional pathways that are responsive to student interests and needs while aligning to the research completed by the team. For the 2023-24 school year an Aviation/Aeronautics pathway is being introduced.”
At the Jan. 12 meeting of the board, these courses were ready for approval, and unanimously approved by the Minnetonka School Board.
Superintendent David Law explained, “We, over a series of years, will be adding courses, but tonight we’re talking about the first of those courses that will be in place next year, and in our registration guide this year.”
Officer Positions
Among the various items on the agenda was the election of board members to the officer positions. Lisa Wagner was elected as the new school board chair, replacing former Chair Chris Vitale. Meghan Selinger was elected vice-chair, Patrick Lee-O’Halloran was elected treasurer, Katie Becker was chosen as board clerk, and Paul Bourgeois was elected as deputy treasurer and deputy clerk.
These officers will serve in their positions for the remainder of the 2023 calendar year.
Annual matters
The Minnetonka School Board also approved various adjustments to board and special meeting times, dates, and locations. Law explained that between now and June, there will be several necessary adjustments for occasions such as spring break.
Additionally, the board approved salary allocations for the officer positions, which included $375 per month to be given to each of the board members, along with an additional annual salary of $750 for the vice chair and $1,500 for the chair.
“For the public who probably doesn’t go from board meeting to board meeting looking at school board compensation, I would note that these salaries for board members are a fraction of what some other districts around the metro make,” Law said. “So just in case the public members are curious, those salaries range sometimes $10 to $20 thousand for larger school districts, and so at $1,500, I would comment that they are reasonable for the amount of time put in.”
The approval of updates to policy #613, the graduation requirements for Minnetonka High School, was also approved at the meeting.
“Our previous version of this policy included assessments and practices that were outdated,” Law said. “There are minimal changes to this policy.”
According to the meeting packet, “State statute requires that School Boards adopt graduation requirements that meet or exceed State graduation requirements and that allow students to satisfy state academic standards. The current policy was last updated in 2005 and reflects a transition in graduation requirements for students over a three-year time period. Since that time, the state requirements have remained consistent, and the state no longer requires students to take the Basic Skills Test.”
This former requirement was omitted, and replaced with the standard that students “must demonstrate their satisfactory completion of the credit requirements and their understanding of academic standards”.
