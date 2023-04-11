The new boutique clinic will offer state-of-the-art treatment this summer
Minnetonka resident and soon-to-be business owner Molly McMahon is rooting herself in Minnetonka by opening Anchored Orthodontics, a boutique orthodontic clinic. Infused with elements of her own personality, the business opening this summer at 17809 Hutchins Drive, Suite 101 will offer “state-of-the-art” orthodontic treatment and equipment.
“I was originally drawn to orthodontics when I had my own orthodontic treatment, ever since the age of 12 or so,” McMahon said. “I just had an amazing orthodontist and change that happened through my own orthodontic treatment; I really saw a shift in (my) confidence and wanting to seek different opportunities once I had the straight teeth and nice bite.”
She continued, “Once I started to kind of learn more about (orthodontics), I really just felt like it fit my personality as a career path. It’s a really fun combination of art and science. It’s also in the medical field which I’ve always been interested in.”
McMahon grew up in Minnetonka on the Excelsior and Chanhassen border, after which she attended Marquette University in Wisconsin for her undergraduate degree. She returned to Minnesota for dental school and her orthodontic residency in 2012.
“I have been practicing in private practices, a few different areas in the Twin Cities, since I graduated in 2018,” McMahon said. “I decided about a year ago, now that this process has kind of been in motion, to open my own office. I really wanted something that was close to home, where I could meet the community I live in, I can sponsor sports in the community or you know, festivals or whatnot. I just really wanted to be part of that Minnetonka community rather than commuting far to other areas of the Twin Cities.”
McMahon explained that her other driving force for owning a clinic is her desire to deliver the best services she can and to hold herself to her own standards.
“I’ve worked in some larger practices where it’s, you know, high volume – which can be great, but I really wanted something a little bit smaller, where I can treat patients really well with super high quality orthodontics, get to know them personally, kind of provide that feel that’s a little bit more intimate and boutique rather than corporate and commercial,” she said.
McMahon said this small office feel and self ownership will allow her to use “the materials and technology that (she wants) to use.”
“You really only have that control when you’re working for yourself,” she said. “The most important thing I want to offer people is really high-quality orthodontics. I want every person that comes in my office, and then ends up staying and working with my office, to have a really positive experience in terms of, they feel heard, they feel like their needs and wants are met, and they’re being listened to.”
In an effort to deliver this high quality of treatment, McMahon shared that she will use state-of-the-art, ”all-digital” technology and practices.
“No goopy impressions,” she clarified. “We’ll use what’s called an iTero digital scanner. Everything will be a digital scan, and that scan gets sent off to a lab for any fabrication.”
The clinic will also utilize a product called Lightforce, which McMahon likened to a custom bracket.
“So from that digital impression that we take, they will fabricate a bracket that’s designed specifically for that tooth, and where it needs to move to,” McMahon said.
All Invisalign and retainer creation will be done by these same digital means.
“We’re also trying to become more eco-friendly in terms of minimizing paper. So all of our forms really will be online, online scheduling, things like that,” she said.
One of McMahon’s favorite parts of opening her own practice is the personalization she can imbed in all aspects of the office. The name Anchored Orthodontics is no exception.
“The reasoning behind the name, there’s a couple things,” McMahon said. “One, ‘anchored’ as in the nautical theme of Minnetonka. The other reason, really, is because in orthodontics, anchorage is actually something that we use a lot, it’s an orthodontic term. So it plays on that, and then also, you know, the word anchor just meaning stable and kind of a solid backbone.”
With this hope for stability and a business that is made to last, McMahon shared the joy she receives from doing this work.
“I’ve loved it; it’s a really, really fun career path, getting to work really closely with patients and their parents,” she said. “I see people of all ages of course, but I really like those preteen to teen years that tend to be our largest demographic. Obviously, those teen years are really formative in people’s lives. Seeing the change that they go through, through orthodontics and other things going on in their lives at the same time, it’s just really fun to be part of that experience.”
While Anchored Orthodontics is still under construction, and therefore doesn’t have a set opening date, McMahon shared a list of ways to get ongoing information about the clinic, and get on a waitlist to be scheduled for an appointment.
Those interested can call the Anchored Orthodontics office phone at 612-260-1230 or email info@anchoredorthodontics.com. Information can be found at AnchoredOrthodontics.com, as well as Instagram (@Anchored_Ortho) and Facebook (Anchored Orthodontics).
