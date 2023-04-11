Molly McMahon Headshots

Molly McMahon, a practicing orthodontist and Minnetonka resident, will be opening a boutique orthodontic clinic this summer.

The new boutique clinic will offer state-of-the-art treatment this summer

Minnetonka resident and soon-to-be business owner Molly McMahon is rooting herself in Minnetonka by opening Anchored Orthodontics, a boutique orthodontic clinic. Infused with elements of her own personality, the business opening this summer at 17809 Hutchins Drive, Suite 101 will offer “state-of-the-art” orthodontic treatment and equipment.

