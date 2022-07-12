Join Thrive! Family Recovery Resources for an Invitation to Change workshop for women. This addiction recovery based workshop is held from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays (July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20 and Aug. 27) at the Ridgedale Library, 12601 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka, Room 275, Admission is free of charge.
There are more than 60 million people in the United States who have a loved one struggling with a substance use disorder or with addictions. Thrive! Family Recovery Resources provides families with a new perspective informed by evidence-based practices. These tools empower families to understand the positive influence they have in a relationship with their loved ones. Families learn to respond to their loved one’s behavior, whether they are actively using or not, in a collaborative and compassionate manner. They learn how to invite, rather than force, change.
Families gain a better understanding of the disease of addiction, of the multiple pathways to recovery, and how to set relationship boundary decisions based on their personal values. Families are trained in CRAFT and other approaches that have proven to be over 70% effective in getting even their resistant loved ones to enter treatment within six months to a year. In addition, the majority of participating family members report being happier, less depressed, less angry and having more family cohesion and less conflict—whether their loved ones engaged in treatment—across substance types, relationship types, and ethnicities.
