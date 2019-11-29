Musical will open Saturday, Dec. 7
Minnetonka Theatre invites audiences to be their guest for this year’s holiday production, “Beauty and the Beast.”
The musical, based on the 1991 animated Disney film, tells the story of Belle, a young woman who feels out of place in her small village. After her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle meets the Beast, a former prince who was transformed into a monster by an enchantress long ago. The only way for the Beast to become human again is if he learns to love and be loved in return.
“‘Beauty and the Beast’ has been on our list for years to do,” said Minnetonka Theatre Artistic Director Trent Boyum. “It feels like the right time after all these years.”
The original Broadway production ran for more than 13 years and is about to be revived. The stage version Minnetonka Theatre will perform is based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature and includes songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.
The seven-show run begins with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Arts Center on 7, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka.
The holiday show will once again be a community production, which means a wide age range of actors with varying acting experience will be on stage. The cast of around 70 includes students and parents from the Minnetonka School District, as well as part-time and professional actors.
“This started all those years ago when we wanted to give an opportunity for parents to be involved with their kids, our students,” Boyum said. “It was just so well received that it’s become an annual holiday tradition. … So we have everyone from absolute professionals to kids in third grade. It’s just such a fun way to get all generations and the community involved.”
Benjamin Rubenstein, a local actor who often performs with Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, will play the role of the Beast.
Alison McCartan, a 2008 Minnetonka graduate and professional actress based in New York City, will star in the role of Belle.
McCartan is a bachelor of fine arts graduate of the Boston Conservatory and has a multitude of regional, off-Broadway and New York theatre credits to her name, including playing Fiona in the national tour of “Shrek the Musical.” She received an IRNE Award for Best Leading Actress as Violet in SpeakEasy Stage’s 2016 production of “Violet,” and most recently starred in the world premiere production of “Storming Heaven: The Musical” at the West Virginia Public Theatre.
McCartan said returning to Minnetonka High School to perform has been a great experience.
“It’s cool to see that not only has the program survived, but it’s thrived and the kids are so great,” McCartan said. “I think it’s such a testament to the work that Trent is doing, too. It really is an amazing place.”
The actress said she’s found it especially fun and rewarding to work with and offer advice to high school actors who are in the same position she was just a few years ago.
“Anything I can do to help them. ... I’m loving having those conversations,” she said.
McCartan said her return has been extra special because she’ll act in “Beauty and the Beast” alongside her father, Conn McCartan, who will play Belle’s father, Maurice.
“It’s definitely a really cool and special opportunity for us,” McCartan said, adding that they’re yet to make it through a rehearsal without one of them getting at least a little teary-eyed.
“This is a top-five life memory for me,” Conn said. “It’s an understatement to say I’m proud.”
Boyum said he can’t wait for audiences to see the duo perform together in the musical – and to experience a gorgeous holiday production that’s full of stunning costumes and sets and spectacular dance numbers.
If you go:
Minnetonka Theatre presents “Beauty and the Beast”
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 20; 5 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22
Children are invited to come dressed as their favorite Disney prince or princess for the three matinées and stay after the show to meet Belle.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info and tickets: minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898
