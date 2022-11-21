1
Crumbl opened in Minnetonka on Oct. 14.

Crumbl Cookies opened on Oct. 14

Minnetonka welcomed a sweet new business, as Crumbl Cookies officially opened their doors Oct. 14. The new store, located at 4747 County Rd 101, is owned by local residents Jon and Jennie Betlach.

The new Crumbl store is owned by Jon and Jennie Betlach.
Crumbl features a rotating menu of cookie flavors.

