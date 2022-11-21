Crumbl Cookies opened on Oct. 14
Minnetonka welcomed a sweet new business, as Crumbl Cookies officially opened their doors Oct. 14. The new store, located at 4747 County Rd 101, is owned by local residents Jon and Jennie Betlach.
“My wife and I worked in Excelsior for 12 years,” Jon shared. He explained that he was the general manager of an Excelsior restaurant for years, and Jennie worked at the same restaurant, later opening her own eyelash business in the area. “She knows a lot of people in town. I know a lot of people in town. That’s kind of how we picked this location; we wanted that sense of community,” Jon said.
Jennie explained what makes Crumbl such a unique business, and one she and her husband wanted to own. “Everything is baked fresh, and served within two hours,” she said. “And there’s a revolving menu, so each week there’s a new set of cookies [being sold].”
She shared that Crumbl also offers milk and rotating ice cream flavors, as well as mini versions of their larger cookies, gift cards, and delivery and catering options.
“We’ve been very well received. The high school kids are crazy about it,” Jon joked, as the new location is conveniently just down the street from Minnetonka High School.
The Betlachs explained that they started the process of opening Crumbl back in February, and were awarded their store from corporate, renovated the new store space, and staffed it all in a matter of months.
They said they were inspired to own a Crumbl store specifically because of the company’s motto: “Bringing friends and family together over the world’s best box of cookies.” The Betlachs also emphasized that, while Crumbl is a franchise and business, both want their store to be centered around the idea of community.
“We give all the leftovers to Minnetonka police and fire, or to the homeless,” Jennie explained. “We want to be here for everyone, not just us.”
She explained that Crumbl had already participated in a community fundraiser in the few days it had been open, and they were both eager to cater and donate to more community events in the future.
“We’ve been blessed with amazing people working here,” Jon added, saying that coming to work feels like “a family reunion”.
He and Jennie shared that while they may be the owners, they intend to be in their store often, working in a hands-on way and participating in the store’s operation.
“We want to be involved,” Jon said. “It’s been a lot of hours, and we wouldn’t be able to do this without the community.”
Minnetonka’s Crumbl is open Monday through Saturday, and open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We’re just grateful to be here, and to be open,” Jon added. “There’s nothing quite like it.”
