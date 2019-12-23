It was a bittersweet night Dec. 16 as the Minnetonka City Council and staff members extended a fond farewell to three council members, Tim Bergstedt, Bob Ellingson and Mike Happe.
“We’re saying farewell not goodbye,” said Mayor Brad Wiersum, as he presented each of the outgoing council members with a plaque that read: “A community reflects the character and dedication of those who serve it.”
Before being elected to the council in April 2018, Happe served seven years on the economic development advisory committee, providing “a balanced and unwavering voice to important issues,” Wiersum said.
Such work included the support of several new destination restaurants such as Copper Cow and Del Sur, public safety initiatives, development of significant housing projects including Marsh Run Apartments, The Luxe and Avidor and the re-imagining of the Ridgedale area.
“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to serve,” Happe said. “My life is richer for my involvement in the last 10 years.”
Next, Wiersum recognized Bergstedt, who served on the city’s planning commission for three years, became a Ward 4 council member in 1986 and served four years as mayor from 1990 to 1994. After a hiatus, he returned as an appointed council member in 2013 and was formally elected in 2015.
“It’s not an overstatement to say that Tim Bergstedt is part of the fabric not only of this council but of the city itself. His service, in multiple roles over close to 40 years, has made Minnetonka a special place to live and work, to raise a family, and to grow older,” Wiersum said.
Throughout that time, Bergstedt’s support included helping shape the city’s new logo, upgraded public safety facilities, implementing a new funding source to help with missing trail sections, safety improvements to crossings near Minnetonka High, city infrastructure and reconstruction projects such as Woodhill Road, Libbs Lake, and Forest Meadows; and senior housing developments such as Havenwood, Crest Ridge, Applewood and Cherrywood Pointe.
“I owe everyone I worked with ... a debt of gratitude,” Bergstedt said, adding that he truly believes the Minnetonka City Council is unique in that the members treat each other and their staff with great respect, “even on the most contentious of issues.”
Finally, Ellingson was recognized for his service as Ward 1 council member for 16 years.
“We honor his service and will miss his voice on the important matters the city will no doubt face in the years to come,” Wiersum said.
Ellingson said he hopes the new council will continue to be future-minded and quoted former Mayor Terry Schneider: “We have to think about not only the people who live here, but the people who are going to live here.”
Some notable accomplishments by Ellingson include playing a key role in supporting the development of lake and pond management policy, upgraded public safety facilities, traffic improvements in the Ridgedale area, infrastructure projects such as Opus bridge replacements, redevelopment and revitalization of Glen Lake area and city development projects such as the ICA Food Shelf, Goodwill and United Health Group.
City Manager Geralyn Barone thanked all the council members for their leadership, courage and time.
“It’s been a privilege to work here with leaders like you,” she said.
With full confidence in the new council members, “you set the tone ... your legacy has been created.”
New members Kissy Coakley, Bradley Schaeppi and Brian Kirk will take their oaths of office during the Monday, Jan. 6, meeting.
