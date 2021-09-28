Current Hopkins School Board member John Kuhl is running against incumbent Brad Wiersum for Minnetonka mayor, which is a four-year term.
The 2021 municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 2, with early voting underway.
Ranked-choice voting will be used for the first time in Minnetonka as part of this election.
RCV was adopted following the 2020 election after a majority of Minnetonka residents voted in favor of the voting system which eliminates the need for a primary election because voters are asked to rank candidates in order of preference – first choice, second choice and third choice.
RCV will not be used for school board, county, state or federal offices.
John Kuhl
Education: B.S. in business administration,
Occupation: Senior vice president – The Moscoe Group (Sales and Marketing Company)
Qualifications: I have a wide variety of private and public experience from operating a $200+ million business and serving on the Hopkins School Board. I have expertise in leading organizations through transitions and developing transparent public executive candidate searches, which is critical as Minnetonka hires a new city manager.
What separates you from the other candidates?
I will govern the same way I’ve campaigned: with honesty, accessibility, and open conversation. I have been fortunate to serve on the Hopkins School Board where we have conducted robust engagement with community members around what matters to them, and I want to bring that to the city of Minnetonka. Not only will I engage with you, but I will engage in open dialogue with the City Council and city staff to make sure all options are considered and open to feedback before making tough decisions and taking action. I welcome criticism and enjoy talking with those I disagree with as a way to find common ground. I will ensure you feel like you are welcome and able to participate in Minnetonka’s city government process.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
Making sure Minnetonka is a place where everyone feels welcome, safe, and heard is my top priority. It’s important to build upon the successes in our city while keeping in mind that Minnetonka’s future does not have to be its past. New city management and governance open possibilities to balance recreational opportunities with environmental sustainability, develop a housing stock that creates opportunities to live in Minnetonka, ensure community safety by increasing transparency and communication with our public safety departments and citizens, prioritize diversity and equity in all the work the city does, and engage all community members, including youth and seniors. Like many of you, I value fiscal responsibility and will ensure these priorities are carried out with respect to the concerns of the taxpayer.
Brad Wiersum
Education: MBA, University of Minnesota (Carlson School of Business, B.A. Calvin College).
Occupation: Mayor of Minnetonka, retired following a 40+ year business career
Qualifications: A primary qualification is a moderate, non-partisan focus on consistently doing what is best for Minnetonka.
• Eighteen plus years of leadership experience as mayor and councilmember.
• Experience on regional and state governing boards.
• Over 40 years as a senior executive in the food and ag industries.
• A strong business perspective.
Why are you running?
Minnetonka is an outstanding city. The past 18 months are among the most difficult times in our history. COVID-19 and issues of justice and equity for all have challenged leadership to critically examine how residents are served by the city.
I am proud of Minnetonka. Residents enjoy an outstanding quality of life and beautiful neighborhoods, extensive, well-maintained parks and trails and a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. Financial strength and operational excellence are strategic priorities. Much has been accomplished in my time as mayor. Among these accomplishments are a new, state-of-the-art public safety facility, addition of new trails and park amenities, implementation of the Minnetonka Sustainability Commission and establishment of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force.
I am committed to keeping the city of Minnetonka on its path of excellence and to providing the experienced, proven, and non-partisan leadership that our city of 54,000 residents needs and demands.
What separates you from the other candidates?
Significant public leadership experience and a strong record of accomplishment are attributes that distinguish my service. Highlights of my experience are: mayor, Minnetonka, (2018 – Present); councilmember Ward 3, Minnetonka City Council, (2003 – 2017); president, League of Minnesota Cities, (2020/2021).
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
- COVID-19 remains a concerning issue for Minnetonka, its residents, and businesses. I
have worked to lead with strength, compassion, and empathy. I encourage everyone to
protect themselves and others, be kind and respectful, get vaccinated and follow the
guidelines of public health experts.
- Public safety is Job #1 in cities. Residents must feel safe and respected in Minnetonka.
Period. I support Minnetonka Police and Fire. Minnetonka public safety personnel seek
justice and provide services with compassion and empathy. All people need to know that
they will be treated fairly, respectfully, and equitably.
- Sustainability, Parks, Trails, Open Space and Climate Change are essential issues
and amenities in Minnetonka. I support sustainability efforts to mitigate climate change
while also serving the diverse needs and wants of residents. Input from stakeholders is
essential to striking the balance between preservation and recreation.
- Fiscal responsibility is essential. Our AAA bond rating saves taxpayer dollars.
