There are two at-large Minnetonka City Council seats up for election this year. These are each for four-year terms, and they are currently served by Deb Calvert (Seat A) and Susan Carter (Seat B). Calvert is seeking re-election and is running against four other candidates: Karen Ahlbrecht, Marshall Glynn, Iola Kostrzewski and Wyn Ray. Carter is not seeking re-election. There are five candidates on the ballot for Seat B including Stacy Cranbrook, Jim Hadley, Dan Kral, Ash Patel and Kim Wilburn.
The 2021 municipal election will take place Nov. 2, with early voting underway.
Ranked-choice voting will be used for the first time in Minnetonka as part of this election.
RCV was adopted following the 2020 election after a majority of Minnetonka residents voted in favor of the voting system which eliminates the need for a primary election because voters are asked to rank candidates in order of preference – first choice, second choice and third choice.
RCV will not be used for school board, county, state or federal offices.
Below are each of the candidates’ information along with comments regarding their election bid.
Council Seat A
Karen Ahlbrecht
Education: B.A. communication studies; Gustavus Adolphus College, M.A. psychology; Alfred Adler Graduate School of Psychology; marketing/finance; St. Thomas University
Occupation: Experienced working in both non-profit organizations as well as corporate America.
Qualifications: I am a longtime Minnetonka resident and have been blessed to watch our neighborhoods grow old, bring in young families along with differing ethnicities and religions. I have over 20 years of experience in budgeting, program development and led teams with people from diverse backgrounds.
Why are you running?
Our city has embraced change as well as preserved our historical sites and values. At the same time, as noted by our local media regarding west suburban communities including Minnetonka, we’ve seen an increase in crime. Also, many new expensive programs have been proposed without clear plans on how they will be funded. I’m ready to put my 20+ years of experience in program management and administrative support to work for our city and be part of the solution.
What separates you from the other candidates?
I led the Children’s Ministry at Speak the Word Church International for 13 years where I handled the budget, program development and initiatives for growth. I also coordinated and led over 200 teacher volunteers and while we had diverse backgrounds, we had a common goal that connected and united us. While this experience alone qualifies me for the city council position, I have many other experiences to offer you as a city council member. I work with data and deadlines keeping a project on track; and running logistics has been key to success in business. I know how to get things done.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
As a charter city, Minnetonka must have checks and balances identified prior to spending. We deserve the opportunity to be both informed and involved in decisions that affect our lives, with clear and concise language. The funding, or reallocation of funds, to support an initiative needs to be put before residents with facts, actual costs and why the city feels a need for the initiative. Itemization vs. lumping will give greater ease of understanding proposals and their funding.
Parks and trails are precious to all of us, providing us with needed areas for family, exercise and mental health breaks. Parks and trails, along with our water filtering wetlands are part of what makes Minnetonka, Minnetonka.
We need to protect our existing parks and trails and as we build, we need to include large green spaces with trees, to balance the increased population we have planned for in the coming years.
Deb Calvert
Education: B.A. music history, University of California Santa Barbara
Occupation: Administrative manager, office of financial services, city of Saint Paul
Qualifications: Current Minnetonka City Councilmember, Minnetonka Planning Commission, National League of Cities Energy Environment and Natural Resources Committee, League of Minnesota Cities Improving Services Delivery Committee, Metro Cities Metro Agencies Committee, Southwest Suburban Cable Commissioner, Minnetonka Economic Development Advisory Commission, Minnetonka Family Collaborative
Why are you running?
I love Minnetonka. We live in an extraordinary, well-run, safe, beautiful city with outstanding parks, trails, retail, business, schools, and services. This wasn’t by accident. It happened because experienced leaders listened, planned, and carefully stewarded our natural, capital, and fiscal assets. There is much important work to accomplish.
These are challenging times that call for proven leadership. As Minnetonka emerges from the pandemic, economic fallout, and the urgent calls for inclusion and social equity, I am running for reelection to the Minnetonka City Council so I can use my knowledge and experience to continue Minnetonka’s legacy of excellence and continue my work on the important issues in the community I love. As a former violin teacher, I keep a Japanese calligraphy scroll on my wall, penned by a famous violin teacher that reads “Where love is deep, much can be accomplished.”
What separates you from the other candidates?
My experience as a Minnetonka City Councilmember, as a staff member in Saint Paul, and as a former staffer for a U.S. Senator has prepared me well to lead.
My personal relationships with legislators at the state and federal level help promote the priorities of Minnetonka and the League of Cities when we advocate for our needs at the state and federal legislatures.
I have learned best practices regarding the issues which affect Minnetonka - from the environment, to public safety, to administering elections from the national, state, regional and local committees I have been on, and the education I have undertaken at national, regional and local conferences. My service on the Minnetonka Family Collaborative has enabled me to understand the challenges some of our neighbors face and to connect residents with the services they need.
I am a consensus builder and have an unmatched work ethic.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
I have had weekly constituent coffees since I was first elected, and have knocked on thousands of doors. My priorities reflect what residents have shared with me: protecting our natural resources; infrastructure modernization; safe, welcoming neighborhoods for all; maintaining a thriving business climate; and financial stewardship in challenging times.
As one example, I will work with the Sustainability Commission, established in my first term, to build on our good work on energy conservation and green energy to establish long-term energy goals.
I support trail expansion for safety, recreation, and alternative transportation. We have dedicated funding to expand trails and sidewalks and beautify neighborhoods by burying utilities as the trails are built.
I will balance responsible community development with protection of our valuable greenspace and natural resources.
As we emerge from the unanticipated challenges of the last two years, I will be agile, collaborative and responsive in addressing unforeseen issues.
Marshall Glynn
Education: Bachelors of journalism, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Small business owner
Qualifications: Character, is the greatest qualification. As a tradesmen servicing this community for 16 years and running my own business for 11 of those years, my character has been demonstrated to many members of this community. I always go above and beyond. I believe in excellence, and I rarely settle for less.
Why are you running?
There are a lot of great people in our community. And most of them don’t have the time or inclination to run. Furthermore, it pays so little, and demands so much time that most hard working middle class people with families could never justify the time commitment for such a paltry sum. So many simply don’t. Therefore, the poor and middle class are rarely the ones who can justify seeking the position. When the middle class doesn’t get involved in politics, they get taken advantage of by those who do. And most are just honest, hardworking small business owners and tradesmen. the kind of people you want representing you. As a lifelong student of politics and history, I possess a keen awareness of what the people of Minnetonka desire in a council member. My understanding of history makes me a likely candidate because history is a story of men making mistakes in government leadership. Caution is the better part of valor.
What separates you from the other candidates?
I am a natural leader with an independent mind. I don’t allow partisan voices to sway my beliefs and ideals. Although I am a proud Minnetonkan, I have lived and worked in other states and even countries; Mexico, Costa Rica, Dubai(UAE), NYC. This has given me both an appreciation for other cultures and customs, as well as a renewed appreciation for the things that make Minnetonka a fine place to call home.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
1) Inflation; there isn’t much local government can do in the face of nationwide price increases on everything from chicken to gas, but one thing it can do is not raise taxes. This will help protect those hardest hit by inflation. 2) Proposals for new parks should be voted down until safe sidewalks are made throughout the city. 3) Lockdowns, regulations, COVID; local government should be doing all it can to resist any top down regulations that threaten, harass and restrict the business operations of businesses and restaurants. We must follow the science and use common sense.
Iola Kostrzewski
Occupation: Greater Minnesota HIV provider engagement coordinator- Rainbow Health
Qualifications: I am a long-time advocate. Whether it’s for a family during the birth of their child, or a rural HIV provider trying to connect resources for a patient. Advocacy for anyone regardless of who they are or where they are coming from. This advocacy will only help me empower Minnetonka residents in not only getting involved in local government but also having a voice and creating measurable change that moves us all forward!
Why are you running?
I am running for our service workers/childcare providers who would love to live in the community they work in. For the young families who let’s face it this past year has had a huge toll on all of us. I am running as an advocate for renters whose voices are constantly left out of conversations involving the city, and our different able bodied residents who want to navigate Minnetonka. Our aging population who would like to age in place affordably. Running as a past small business owner who has watched Minnetonka small business owners struggle with no real answers from the city. Running as an advocate for EMTs, teachers, our city workforce who should be living if they choose to in the communities they serve. I am running as a strong advocate for a clean environment that not only addresses keeping our city clean for all residents but our environmental relationships with other cities. I am running as a former foster who wants all of our youth to have voices at the tables that are making decisions about their futures, our LGBTQIA population who we just want to feel safe and be heard. I am running as an advocate for all of Minnetonka.
What separates you from the other candidates?
My ability to look at issues through a lens of intersectionality and pinpointing systematic hurdles that could prevent real change. Being able to be transparent and realizing that transparency isn’t about my ego, nor how I want to be perceived but for the good of the people involved.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
COVID-19 - What are we doing to continue to protect our residents, prevent more revenue loss for small business and address the extra mental health challenges we are all facing as a community?
Environment - Involving renters and landlords to the conversation. Study groups for how Minnetonka’s waste is affecting other cities indirectly or directly. Pollution for one is pollution for all. We need to switch our language to that of the community when speaking about the environment and climate change. Celebrate the wins.
Policing - We need the data to address concerns citizens have. We need to partner with community organizations who are already in the community addressing community concerns of mental health, food insecurity, houselessness. Our DEI taskforce needs to be able to work independently and form their own agendas for their work.
Houselessness - Houselessness looks different in the suburbs. It’s more than one family sharing a home or apartment which can lead to eviction if people aren’t on the lease which creates more problems. It’s residents are sleeping in cars. Working class houselessness is a real issue we need to address via community organizations, looking at housing ordinances, community emergency funds.
Wyn Ray
Education: Mankato State University B.S. degree in education, real estate brokers license - Minnesota and Florida
Occupation: Real estate broker associate
Qualifications: I was a branch vice president for 27 years where I learned how to be fiscally responsible. I served on five boards and have been recognized for my administrative, leadership and problem-solving skills. I have taken multiple corporate and industry ethics courses. I believe in leading by example.
Why are you running?
Currently, I am willing and able to serve as a Minnetonka councilperson. My business and volunteering experiences will enable me to bring a fresh perspective to the council. My experience volunteering to serve in State and Federal prisons as well as third world countries gives me a unique perspective that I will bring to the council. I have a passion and desire, to give back and serve, those who live in the city of Minnetonka.
What separates you from the other candidates?
I place my Christian faith as most important in my life. Next in order, my marriage, my children, work, and volunteering. By doing this, I have a crystal-clear vision of what my life purpose is. I consider myself a moderate, and I have received campaign support from friends and neighbors who typically have supported opposing political parties. They believe my attributes make me the best candidate for City Council at-large Seat A. Some of my strengths are listening and learning about other viewpoints before making an important decision. Remember when you vote, you will “Win with Wyn.”
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
Safety. I would support ethics certification training for our police department as a way of being proactive versus reactive. Nearly everyone I speak with, agrees that our police need to engage criminals who are in the act of committing a crime. The safety of those who live in our city will always be my priority. What will the future bring to our city? Are we prepared?
Fiscal Responsibility. I would request an assessment of park usage and make improvements or adjustments based on the results. Instead of hiring a DEI staff person, we could implement DEI online training for staff. Many residents believe that with inflation increasing, this is not the time to increase spending. Especially, after what we have endured since early 2020.
Reconciliation. There are many who have agendas that they want to impose on our citizens and our children. They position themselves with words that make any form of dialogue difficult. I believe we have a lot in common with each other. More than we think. I have witnessed reconciliation. It involves establishing common ground and then forgiveness. I believe anything is possible if we have faith.
Council Seat B
Stacy Cranbrook
Education: University of Nebraska
Occupation: Licensed real estate broker, realtor
Qualifications: I love Minnetonka! I am a 23-year resident who has raised a family here, I volunteer here and have owned a business here for 20 years. I have held numerous leadership positions both professionally and as a volunteer. I am confident decision maker and driven by results.
Why are you running?
Minnetonka is an exceptional city with exceptional residents. We are all emotionally and financially invested in one way or another. I will work to protect our investments. We have an amazing quality of life here in Minnetonka that I want to see continued for generations to come. I will be the voice of common sense and reason to encourage positive, responsible change and growth within our city, while preserving and protecting what we have already created and love about Minnetonka.
I will support our police and fire department and ensure they are properly trained and funded. I will make sure your tax dollars are spent responsibly. I will work to keep our city safe. This is your city and your input matters. I will be available to residents to discuss concerns, ideas, talk about the things we are doing right and what could be done better.
What separates you from the other candidates?
As a realtor for 20 years, I have a developed skill-set that will translate well into representing you and your visions of what Minnetonka looks like today, tomorrow and for years to come. My job has always been to achieve the goals of others, serving on city council is no different. I am an active listener, communicator and effective negotiator that brings parties with different ideas and viewpoints together to achieve desired results. I am a fact-finding, problem solver that gets stuff done!
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
HOUSING- We need to be open to exploring options for more affordable & workforce housing.
I believe there is a solution that allows us to keep the character of our existing large lot neighborhoods while introducing affordable homes that will embrace the charm of our established neighborhoods.
TAX DOLLARS, BUDGET & EXPENDITURES Recently, there have been two projects go over budget. Police and fire headquarters went $5 million over the initial budget and the Park at Ridgedale went $1.3 million over budget. As a fiscal conservative that wants to keep your money in your pocket, yet still wants to see Minnetonka flourish; smart decision-making regarding dollars spent is a top priority.
CRIME- We are seeing an increase in crime, mainly theft. I will bring the issue front and center to determine why this is happening and how to put a stop to it.
Jim Hadley
Education: B.A. in economics from College of St. Thomas
Occupation: Supply chain/operations manager for a medical company
Qualifications:
• 30+ years working in varying manufacturing positions and management
• Leadership roles in Civil Air Patrol
• Leadership roles in both Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout Troop
• Member of the Board of Deephaven Academy
• Sunday school teacher for many years
Why are you running?
As a resident of Minnetonka for 22 years, I have grown to appreciate the things that make our city so wonderful. I am running for Minnetonka City Council to ensure that we preserve the wonderful things about our city for future generations:
• Maintain parks and trails
• Fully fund our public safety departments (police and fire)
• Control the cities budget to avoid spending on programs that are not related to the city’s charter
• Business friendly
What separates you from the other candidates?
Although there are other candidates that have similar goals for the city as I do, there are some candidates that want to transform our city into something very different than it is today (think Minneapolis and what they are going through). I’m running to preserve what we have.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them? (150 words)
The City Council in the past has been fairly responsible when it comes to fiscal matters, but has recently embarked on a spending spree with an inflow of COVID relief money. Once this money goes away, our taxes will need to increase dramatically to make up the void. We need to get our spending under control now so our taxes don’t skyrocket. There are also outside forces trying to bring in low-income housing in volumes greater than our city can sustain. This will lower all our property values. This must be managed with the good of our current residents in mind.
Dan Kral
Education: University of Kansas, B.A. – Metropolitan State University, graduate business courses – University of St. Thomas
Occupation: Small business owner
Qualifications: As a small business owner and experience with leadership roles in various volunteer capacities I have learned to deal with a myriad of challenges. I have learned how to make decisions and to take responsibility for the decisions I make. I will put my experience to work for you.
Why are you running?
I am running:
• Because I love Minnetonka; it is a great place to live and raise a family.
• To support great schools, great community education, recreation programs, senior programs, and great parks and trails and to make them better.
• To support small businesses in Minnetonka.
• Because we have a history of excellence in the police and fire departments that serve our community and to support our public safety and those departments.
• To keep Minnetonka a city of excellence.
• To take on the job of looking to the future to have vision and to make decisions that will have lasting positive effects on all residents.
• To protect our wetlands (nature’s water filters) and waterways.
• To work on master plans to make sure the excellence we now have will be carried forward.
• To give back to the city that has given so much to me, my family, and all residents of Minnetonka.
What separates you from the other candidates?
I bring years of experience in decision making and taking responsibility for my decisions.
As a small business owner I have to:
• Have vision for my company
• Be looking at constant improvement and reinventing the company
• Take on many different roles and engage in all aspects of the business.
• Be constantly learning new things
• Listen to both my customers and my team
• Work hard at helping our customers be successful
I will be bringing this experience and these disciplines to the City Council.
I have the experience of knowing what needs to be done today and how decisions today set things in motion for the future of our great city.
I am hard working with a common-sense approach to the matters before me and I bring creativity and problem-solving skills. I will listen to all concerns brought to me. I bring a vision of excellence for the city of Minnetonka.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
Fiscal responsibility – The city budget is increasing at an unsustainable rate. When you add in the inflation that is happening now and is predicted to continue for at least the short term future, we have to be very diligent about allowing the city budget to increase. As a fiscal conservative I will work very hard to watch over how resident tax dollars are spent.
Small business – A lot of small businesses were hurt by the pandemic lockdowns. As a small business owner I will support small business in any way that I can. I will work hard to ensure they have resources they need to thrive without burdensome and unnecessary regulations.
Public safety – Minnetonka has a strong history of excellence in public safety, serving everyone with respect and dignity. I will always support our police and fire departments and do my part to ensure they are properly funded and trained.
Ash Patel
Education: B.S. computer science
Occupation: Vice president of business intelligence
Qualifications:
As a community activist I have previously led efforts for our community and communicated with city officials to ensure the voice of our community was heard. As neighborhoods turn over to younger families, we need City Hall to be representative of these younger families.
Why are you running?
The Minnetonka City Council has the power to make a difference in all of the lives that make up Minnetonka and this includes both human and wildlife. We must find ways to co-exist and make accommodations for all creatures great and small. The Minnetonka City Council should find ways to lead the community with actions that strengthen our resolve to be free of fossil fuels over time. An independent voice is needed to serve residents of Minnetonka. I have been a resident of Minnetonka for over 20 years, and I have a school aged child attending Minnetonka Middle School.
What separates you from the other candidates?
I am an independent thinker who is not affiliated with any organization or political party. I believe in climate change and I believe vaccinations work based on the data provided. I think we all have a duty to listen to experts and act upon their recommendations. I am running a campaign that does not have a website, I am not accepting any donations and I am not advertising anywhere. I am for a safe community and ensuring resources are available to ensure all residents are safe both on the streets and in their homes.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
[1] Continue to invest in infrastructure and ensure our streets are safe for all residents. Adding sidewalks to all main roadways so people have alternatives to driving cars.
[2] Improving the security and safety of all public and essential employees in our city. By making school bus service free we encourage parents to use community stops versus showing up at schools reducing the flow of traffic in and out of school systems.
[3] Making investments that start eliminating the need for fossil-based fuels in our community. Add 50+ free charging stations around the city to incentivize adults to move to electric cars, ensuring future vehicle purchases are electric for city purposes.
Kimberly Wilburn
Education: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Iowa State University, 1992
Occupation: Retired veterinarian, currently office administrator at Plymouth Creek Christian Church
Qualifications:
• Over a decade working with communities to improve the quality of life for all citizens
• Leader with ISAIAH - organized forums and meetings with legislators around issues including clean energy, housing and criminal justice.
• Co-chaired public forums to bring elected officials and community together to discuss clean energy, affordable housing and Minnesota Care
Why are you running?
As Minnetonka grows, transparent decision making that solicits input from all stakeholders is crucial. I know firsthand how engaged elected officials - ones who are open and actively engage citizens in the process - are key to sustaining and improving the quality of life.
My research-oriented problem solving and community based approach connects data, citizens, businesses to make informed decisions. I believe we have a moral obligation to care for others. I’m privileged to be at a place in my life where I am able to dedicate the time, energy, and research skills to be an effective representative for my Minnetonka neighbors.
Minnetonka is a beautiful community in which we were blessed to raise our children. As your at-large Minnetonka City Council Member I bring a fresh perspective and new sources of information to consider; as a long-time resident I know the importance of our history and tradition.
What separates you from the other candidates?
Training to be a doctor of veterinary medicine has developed my analytic, diagnostic and problem solving skills. Any one symptom may be a part of a number of different illnesses; a proper diagnosis requires a holistic look at the patient.
My work in community organizing has taught me that successful communities are built on listening, problem solving and finding common ground. It takes time to bring people together, address the opportunity or issue, listen to concerns and suggestions, and ask for input on potential solutions. Shortcutting the process robs us of the ability to see solutions that weren’t immediately apparent and often adds unnecessary conflict and frustration among neighbors.
The current council is heavily weighted toward business and real estate. I am a good complement to those perspectives with my focus on community collaboration, research, and sharing information with all stakeholders.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
Environmental Stewardship. In Minnetonka, we are known for our beautiful parks and green spaces. We must engage in thoughtful stewardship of our resources and encourage environmentally responsible behavior in our community.
Housing Across the Life Span. Vital cities include housing options for people at all stages of their lives, which strengthens our city and provides customers for businesses. With the wealth of innovations in housing that are emerging, we have a variety of models from which to choose to ensure all us have options.
Fulfilling Our Mission. Minnetonka aspires to be an inclusive community committed to excellence where all residents, workers and visitors are welcome. We can achieve this goal by assuring that we all have the necessary resources. By identifying the barriers that exclude some people from this mission, we can work together to make success more likely for everyone.
