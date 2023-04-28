The Jewish Community Relations Council and the St. Paul Jewish Federation joined forces with Jewish Housing and Programming at Cornerstone Creek in Golden Valley to celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut and 75 years of Israeli Independence on April 25.

At the event, a dance troupe from Tiberias, Israel performed and taught dance moves. Foxy Falafel from St. Paul catered with Mediterranean food.

