The Jewish Community Relations Council and the St. Paul Jewish Federation joined forces with Jewish Housing and Programming at Cornerstone Creek in Golden Valley to celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut and 75 years of Israeli Independence on April 25.
At the event, a dance troupe from Tiberias, Israel performed and taught dance moves. Foxy Falafel from St. Paul catered with Mediterranean food.
This event is one of the many events organized by J-HAP for the residents at Cornerstone Creek. The apartment complex is a 45-unit building which opened to the public in 2017 and is managed by Trellis Management. J-HAP, which was formed in 2010, owns a piece of the building and provides programming and learning opportunities for the people there.
Who lives there? Adults with developmental disabilities and low income aging from 25 to 55. Linda Bialick, a Hopkins resident and founder of J-HAP, said the most important thing at Cornerstone Creek is that it offers vulnerable people a way to foster their independence. Bialick said it is wonderful to watch the residents – one of whom is her own child – learn how to live independently just like anyone else.
When a space in the building opens up, a new tenant is chosen and undergoes an orientation to become acquainted with their new home. They have access to amenities such as tenant lounges, an outdoor courtyard, a community garden, guest suites, and a fitness studio along with services that enable independent living.
The tenants themselves are in charge of their lives: they hold jobs, some of them drive, and when they want to, they partake in J-HAP’s activities. Sometimes there are life skill classes such as a no-bake cooking class, a lesson on how do laundry. There are educational presentations about the constantly changing waiver systems. Some of these events are open to the public.
There are also fun events, like the Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration. These extra services are funded by foundations, corporations, and private donors. Backers also help keep this style of housing affordable for tenants.
This is a very unique place where developmentally-disabled people can be independent – many for the first time – in a place designed to set them up for success. Lots of residents have jobs, or explore hobbies like tending to a garden.
Residents usually move to Cornerstone Creek from a group home or living with their parents. While the tenants manage their own lease with Trellis, J-HAP strives to help and encourage them where possible. Inside the building, there is a staff member at the front desk 24 hours a day to ensure medical or other emergencies can be quickly addressed. These efforts earned J-HAP the Golden Valley Rotary Club’s 2021 Business of the Year award.
“We really provide the fun for the people that live here,” Scott Kaplan, Minnetonka resident and J-HAP director of operations, said. “Plus (we’re) doing a lot of different work behind the scenes.”
At the celebration, the building was decorated with Israeli flags, menorahs and other Jewish symbols. However, the exterior of the building was decidedly undecorated. Kaplan told the Sun Post he did not want the outside of the building to appear Jewish for fear of becoming a target of antisemitic hate crimes. Even J-HAP’s logo, which contains a yellow, blue, and green Star of David, is an attempt at subtlety, with the star laying on the ground under a house, looking a bit like a rug. Jewish Housing and Programming is always referred to by its acronym “J-HAP,” a marketing strategy meant to both protect the residents from potential harm and to signal that the organization is concerned with the wellbeing of all developmentally-disabled people (many of the residents are not Jewish).
Concern for antisemitism aside, J-HAP is working on expanding. Kaplan told the Sun Post he’d like to start another building or expand the existing one. Since opening the doors in 2017, the building has remained full. After a few sleepy years during the pandemic, J-HAP is looking into new ways of growing.
“There’s definitely a need,” Kaplan said. “We get calls if not daily, weekly on whether there are openings in the building or other companies hoping to replicate this model. ... We have people that are looking to move today; they’re living at home or they’re in a group home situation, and they are miserable.”
As the weather warms up, J-HAP hopes to schedule some public events in their outdoor yard space and appear at Market in the Valley.
Learn more information about J-HAP at j-hap.org.
