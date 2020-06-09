St. Louis Park High School’s strength and conditioning summer program ramps up June 15 through the new SmartSchoolK12 website: https://slpschoolsact.cf.affinetysolutions.com/ for an organized summer program organized by strength and conditioning coach Jessica Gust.
SLP fastpitch
St. Louis Park Fastpitch Association had a tremendous response to the equipment borrowing program this spring. The board of directors is able to offer a net, tee and five balls for $50. Board member Bobby Armstrong is in charge of payment and pickup. Info: slpfastpitch.org.
Youth sports
The three-phase approach proposed by several youth baseball and softball organizations is clear.
Phase 1 includes groups of no more than 10 (coaches/players) to follow social distancing while outside.
Phase II caps the number of people at gatherings at 50. Vulnerable people should remain at home but the number would allow for games to take place, with restrictions.
Phase III includes no limit on the size of a gathering. Sports can return to normal operation. Vulnerable populations can resume public interactions but should practice social distancing and take necessary precautions.
The Minnesota Youth Soccer Association and Twin Cities Soccer Leagues outlined a five-step plan to return to play in a letter to Gov. Tim Walz in mid-May.
Phase 1 allows individual home workouts, guided by clubs through the internet; Phase II allows for outdoor practices with 10 or fewer participants with specific protocols to maintain distances without contact; Phase III includes resuming team training with safe practices to remain apart; Phase IV allows for league play to resume with rules to stay safe and Phase V is the return to the game as played before COVID-19.
For St. Louis Park Fastpitch, Phase I includes spectators allowed around the outfield starting at first or third bases. Start times at Aquila are staggered with teams entering through first base side and exit through third base side. Each player is responsible for own antibacterial wipes for disinfecting shared equipment and the association is providing hand sanitizer. Teams are required to wipe down their dugout and carry out all trash. Only three to five parents/coaches will be allowed in the dugout and must maintain social distancing. Players should bring their own water bottles and no sharing of equipment is allowed (gloves, batting helmet, bat, etc).
