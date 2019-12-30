The following were among the top stories in the Hopkins Sun Sailor for 2019.
Hopkins fire chief proposes a full-time staffing model for the department
The story that garnered the most online reads was an interview with Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken, who is proposing the department transition into a full-time staffing model.
“Throughout the state and the country, we’re having a harder and harder time finding people that want to be paid-on-call firefighters,” said Specken.
Currently, Hopkins has 34 paid-on-call firefighters, with the capacity to have up to 41 paid-on-call firefighters, in addition to four full-time staff members (two staffed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday). Specken, who has been on the department since 1981 and fire chief since 2005, hasn’t seen that number exceed 36 for paid-on-call.
While the department used to receive 30 to 40 applicants during a month-long recruitment, only 12 applicants applied this year, one of which was hired, Specken said. And that was after extending the recruitment to four months.
“It’s the sign of the times,” he said, and attributes this to a multitude of reasons, including a low unemployment rate and people’s desire for a flexible schedule.
Specken proposes the city transition into a full-time model with 24-7 staffing of the fire station, with the goal of hiring eight additional full-time firefighters by 2027-2028 and supplementing with 12 to 16 paid-on-call firefighters.
The plan recommends the council hire two full-time firefighters per year starting in 2023, at an estimated total cost of $100,000 per year.
Beacon’s Vista 44 plans approved for construction in downtown Hopkins
What first came before the council as a concept plan in August, a 50-unit permanent supportive housing development proposal by Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative quickly turned into a controversial topic among residents.
The development, known as Vista 44, needed site plan approval by the council in addition to rezoning to mixed use and planned unit development for the 1-acre parcel, along First Street between 12th and 13th avenues adjacent to St. Joseph’s Church. The land is currently owned by the parish.
Proponents and opponents packed the council chambers during two council meetings to state their case as to why the council should either support or reject the development plans, which will provide “urgently needed, quality apartment homes with on-site support services for families who make less than $25,000 a year,” according to Beacon.
Proponents expressed the need for such housing in the community to assist with the homeless crisis, while many opponents stated Hopkins has sufficient affordable housing and a more profitable development should be considered.
Ultimately, the council approved the site plan, rezoning and planned unit development in a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Rick Brausen voting against the actions. Brausen stated that he preferred an alternative design that would’ve added more parking to help with resident concerns regarding congestion.
In regards to the project timeline, Beacon issued this statement: “Construction of nonprofit developments such as Vista 44 is dependent on securing funding from a combination of public and private sources. Pending these decisions, the earliest ground could be broken for Vista 44 would be summer of 2021.”
Coffee, books, and beer - oh my!
The opening of Cream & Amber, a one-stop shop for coffee, books, and beer, was among the top business stories for Hopkins in 2019.
The shop, which opened last February at 1605 Mainstreet, is owned by friends Katie Terhune and Kacey Hruby Wyttenhove, both of whom share a passion for books and beer. Together, they wanted to combine their passions into a space with a coffee-shop vibe.
“We were looking for a place that was more comfortable than a bar, where you could go read a book and get a good beer, and we didn’t see anywhere like that,” Terhune said.
Other new business stories included the opening of The Vine Room, a wine bar that opened in August at 756 Mainstreet in downtown Hopkins.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about enjoying life,” said owner and culture curator Ali Hanson.
Hanson, along with her husband, Drew, decided to open a wine bar featuring sustainably produced wines after living near California’s wine country, where they met with winemakers and learned about wine.
As far as the location, Hanson said she is excited to be a part of the vibrant small-business community in Hopkins, which she said seems to be about collaboration versus competition.
“And it’s cool because we get to be one more new energy offering to the area,” she said.
In addition to wine, The Vine Room will feature craft beer on tap from local breweries, along with a menu of locally sources meats and cheeses.
The July opening of Cam Ranh Bay, a Vietnamese restaurant just down the street at 712 Mainstreet, was also a popular story for 2019.
“We’re not your standard Vietnamese restaurant,” said general manager Loc Phan. “We base our flavors off a very traditional food we’ve been cooking for a very long time,” but evolving to the palettes of today.
Birch Counseling in Hopkins offers same-day, walk-in mental health counseling
If the popularity of this story is any indication of the need for mental health services in the community, Birch Counseling is likely helping meet this demand.
Last June, Birch Counseling opened a dedicated same-day, walk-in clinic at 904 Mainstreet in downtown Hopkins to address the lack of immediate mental health counseling options in the Twin Cities and help combat the rising number of suicides in Minnesota.
“What we are offering is akin to urgent care for mental health,” explained Christa Surerus, a licensed professional clinical counselor.
She and her husband, James Mallon, also a licensed mental health counselor, operate three other Birch Counseling locations with an office in Golden Valley and two offices in Minneapolis.
However, they wanted to provide greater flexibility and accessibility for those in crisis.
“Currently, it takes about three weeks to get into Golden Valley, and that’s very common with just about any counseling service,” Surerus said
“Up until now, if someone was experiencing a mental health crisis, that person would have to choose between scheduling an appointment for a later date, which could be days or weeks away, or going to an emergency room, which is really meant for life-threatening situations,” she said. “We are filling in that gap for when those unexpected issues in life become too much.”
They have seen that the demand for care, witnessing people walking through closed-door sessions in order to be seen, and decided they needed to do something about it by making mental health care more readily available.
With 12 offices, people can walk in and expect to be seen that same day.
“There are so many people who are dealing with these sorts of traumatic situations that can come up very suddenly,” Mallon said. “We are here for them today. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Today.”
Hopkins Schools therapy dog program helps connect students with mental health resources
It’s no surprise that man’s most cherished furry friends helped make this story among the top stories of 2019.
Officials in the Hopkins School District have been working to create accessible mental health resources for students. One of those initiatives is partnering with North Star Therapy Animals. Through that collaboration, the district brings therapy dogs to schools to interact with students.
“Right now, the dogs are in the building one day a week, so North (Junior High) it’s usually on Mondays, West (Junior High) it’s usually on Tuesdays, at the high school we have Fridays,” said Terese Kunick, school psychologist. “Last year, we had the dogs only come in maybe a handful times and they were only here at the high school, usually surrounding finals weeks.”
Having the dogs and their handlers coming in regularly contributes to the district’s goal of continuing to provide wellness resources.
“We actually started that last year with after-school opportunities. We have a therapist that came between the hours of 2:45 and 4:30 [p.m.] to have individual appointments with students,” Kunick said. “A school social worker and a school psychologist are also available to be able to meet and do individual work with the kids.”
The therapy dog program has been positive, with students and staff engaging with the dogs whenever the animals are at the school.
North Star Therapy Animals sends handlers with the animals to various organizations across the Twin Cities. Susan Goll, who is a Hopkins alum, regularly visits Hopkins schools with Beatrice, a therapy dog.
“The handlers also enjoy the opportunity to interact with the staff and students,” Kunick said. “So, it’s all-around a great opportunity for everybody.”
Another focus in expanding the wellness program in the district is to provide students with more opportunities to engage in activities that benefit mental health.
“There are different opportunities for students to possibly do yoga or different wellness-related activities,” Kunick said. “We are also trying to expand for that after-school piece to not only be individual appointments, but also once again more activities.”
