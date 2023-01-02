Mainstreet shifted with businesses moving in and out, a redevelopment poised for the former theater and a new historic designation

The look of Hopkins Mainstreet changed significantly during 2022, with residents watching longtime businesses leaving and new businesses entering the downtown scene.

Bear Cave

The front of Bear Cave Brewing, a new Hopkins brewery with a self-pour beer station.
Garden Party
Buy Now

Pamela Brettingen, the owner of Garden Party Gallery in front of her store on Mainstreet in Hopkins.
Food trucks
Buy Now

The first-ever Hopkins food truck festival on July 23.
325 Blake Road
Buy Now

The 325 Blake Road North project breaks ground in October. From left to right is Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon; Bob Lutz, principal with Alatus; Hopkins Councilmember Brian Hunke; and Hopkins Councilmember Heidi Garrido.
Hopkins Mainstreet
Buy Now

The new Hopkins Historic Mainstreet banner, to commemorate its addition to the National Register of Historic Places, was revealed to attendees of a special gathering at the Clock Tower Plaza April 12.

Tags

Load comments