Mainstreet shifted with businesses moving in and out, a redevelopment poised for the former theater and a new historic designation
The look of Hopkins Mainstreet changed significantly during 2022, with residents watching longtime businesses leaving and new businesses entering the downtown scene.
Among some of the businesses entering was Bear Cave Brewing, the much-anticipated new brewery with a self-pour system; Olio Coworking, which offered a new co-working center for residents; Apparently Ben served as a new photography studio; and Thrive Therapeutic Massage was a new hotspot for Swedish massage. Some of the businesses that exited included Garden Party Gallery, a longtime occasional store. Hopkins Mainstreet also saw its first-ever food truck festival, which many residents attended despite rain.
The first portion of the 325 Blake Road redevelopment celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony in October, inviting residents and officials to kick off the project. The redevelopment covers close to 13 acres adjacent to Minnehaha Creek and the Cedar Lake Regional Trail and spans four buildings.
News regarding the redevelopment for the former Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 site was a story to follow all year long as the development moved through a site plan review, updates, and eventual approval for its planned unit development and parking agreements from the Hopkins City Council.
There was also big news for Mainstreet in the spring, as it celebrated joining the National Register of Historic Places with a ceremony at the Clock Tower Plaza attended by residents and the city’s state legislators, old and new. Following redistricting from the 2020 census, Hopkins now lies in the third district currently represented by Rep. Dean Phillips.
Mainstreet business changes
Bear Cave Brewing debuted on May 4, a welcome treat for Star Wars and beer fans. The Mainstreet brewery had been in the works for several years, starting when Jillian Link and her late husband, Nathan Bergeland, spent some time in California in 2019. The two visited a spot with a self-service tap wall and wondered if the idea had been done anywhere in Minnesota yet.
The brewery offers 52 self-service pour stations, spread out on three of its four floors. Alongside its indoor seating and event space, the brewery has an outdoor patio, a conservatory space for all seasons and a large rooftop space. While Bergeland wasn’t able to see Bear Cave open, Link said she can still feel his spirit around.
“He’s got to be really pleased. I know he certainly would be, because he put so much of himself into this process, so it’s really exciting,” she said.
Robert Mason, a Waconia resident and owner of Three Timbers, a landscaping company in Excelsior, is one of the faces behind Olio Coworking on 915 Mainstreet, which opened in February. The idea behind the business tied back to his family, who invested in Mainstreet in the past and lived in Hopkins while he was very young.
Mason said Olio Coworking stands out from other coworking spaces through its focus on community and culture.
“When you become a member at Olio, it’s impossible for you not to make friends because we are focused on culture. Us as owners, we’re very focused on making sure a lot of conversations occur naturally. We’re going to be introducing every single person who comes in,” he said, adding that they help coworkers build connections with others.
Apparently Ben opened in April. Hopkins resident Carlinda Sanchez has been working on her photography skills for as long as she can remember, but she had to seriously work on choosing the name for her website and new photography studio. While every name she typed in as a website domain was either already taken or not interesting enough, she looked to her son Michael for a solution. She asked him what her name was and he instantly replied, “Ben!”
The name wound up sticking and becoming the namesake for her slice of Hopkins at 750 2nd Street Northeast, Suite 233.
Thrive Therapeutic Massage was a new addition to Mainstreet Hopkins starting in February, offering a variety of treatments like Swedish massage, trigger-point therapy and hot stone massage. Located at 1617 Mainstreet, the business is run by Keri Fullerton, who operates the practice solo and has been practicing massage techniques for six years.
“It’s been really nice to be on Mainstreet and getting to know my neighbors and really making the space my own and starting to find that clientele,” she said.
A Hopkins mainstay for nearly ten years, Garden Party Gallery closed when owner Pamela Brettingen chose to retire. While she said she would miss her customers and the store she had poured her heart and soul into, she was looking forward to pursuing her other hobbies and moving on in retirement.
“I want to be able to say ‘yes’ more to people. To family, to friends that need help, volunteering. I’ve got other hobbies that I want to start and learn more about,” Brettingen said, adding that the store wasn’t closing for any negative reasons but instead for happy ones.
The store drew in customers looking for rustic, refurbished goods and others interested in looking around at everything the store has to offer.
Mainstreet Hopkins borrowed the Uptown Food Truck Festival food trucks to host a festival of its own on July 23. While there was a plethora of food options, ranging from Paella Depot to Ben & Jerry’s to The Purple People Feeder, there was also a beer tent, live music from three bands, games and giveaways. The festival ran from 11th Avenue North to 8th Avenue South, with streets blocked off for food trucks, seating and more.
325 Blake Road groundbreaking
Developer Alatus, the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District and the City of Hopkins hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 12 to celebrate and kick-off the 325 Blake Road redevelopment project.
Bob Lutz, principal with Alatus, spoke of the project at the groundbreaking event.
“When it’s all built out, it’ll be over 800 units – approximately 850 units – and what we did is we tried to create a community within a community where you got the affordable units, which are under construction now. We’ve got a senior co-op project which will go right next to this, right south of this. We’ve got kind of a luxury 15-story market-rate building that will truly transform Blake Road and the light rail transit corridor. We’ve got a mixed-income building, about 200 units. We’ve got a retail food hall. ... but this project, it’s a big vision and there were so many people who were involved,” Lutzsaid.
Once the development is complete, it will feature market-rate apartments, affordable housing, townhomes, senior cooperative units, outdoor green spaces, a food hall and a boat house. One of METRO Transit’s Green Line light rail stations on Blake Road will also be located near the development.
According to the city of Hopkins, the project’s first building, “Building A” will be a six-story, 116-unit affordable building (30% to 60% area median income rental and income-restricted units) with 75 underground parking stalls. The building is set to be completed by December 2023. Work on three other buildings (B, C and D) will begin in 2023.
The entirety of the 325 Blake Road development is estimated to be finished in July 2026.
Alatus was chosen as the developer for the site in early summer 2021 to transform approximately 13 acres of the 17-acre site for restoration that includes stormwater treatment and public natural space. The Hopkins City Council approved a planned unit development and site plans for four multi-family buildings on the development portion of the site before the end of 2021.
Redevelopment of the Hopkins theater
Current plans for the The Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 theater site include a redevelopment into the Ovation Apartments complex as well as mixed-use retail space.
The Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 theater closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. There had been ongoing discussions since the closure about the site’s future. Redevelopment into a mixed-use, retail and apartment development was first brought up by The Beard Group, and later, Enclave Companies. The latest concept drawings and site plan, as well as a proposed parking solution, were discussed in April. The project includes the construction of 150 residential apartments, 150 parking stalls and retail space on the first floor facing Mainstreet. Plans also include the cost of renovating the existing retail space and outdoor patio area for neighborhood restaurant Thirty Bales.
Brian Bochman from Enclave Companies said the “Ovation” name paid homage to the former theater, and they were also looking into using a sign that would look similar to the old theater marquee that would fit the new building.
“What we’re trying to do with that one is to try to see if there’s a site, a place on-site, where we could take the top portion of (the marquee) and use that more sculpturally,” Bochman said. “The other option would be is if we couldn’t find a place on site where it was really going to be visible, would be to work with the city or the parks or something to come up with a place that it would actually be enjoyed by others.”
Mainstreet Historic designation
Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon announced at a special gathering at the Clock Tower Plaza on April 12 that the city’s Mainstreet had joined the National Register of Historic Places, including 32 buildings in the area between 8th and 11th Avenues.
In fall 2021, the Hopkins Historical Society and the Minnesota Department of Transportation submitted an application to the United States Department of the Interior for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Mainstreet was officially listed on the register as of Jan. 19.
“The city of Hopkins is about its people, as all of you here are part of our community, the people of Hopkins,” Hanlon said. “This historic district embodies the many lives and the memories of the people that have gone before us. This designation is more than honoring buildings, it’s honoring the people and their stories in Hopkins.”
Being listed on the register has given Hopkins building owners economic incentives to rehabilitate and maintain their structures.
The event had three additional speakers alongside Hanlon, including U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and Hopkins Historical Society President Mary Romportl. The Hopkins Westwind Concert Band also shared music leading up to the announcement.
“Let’s preserve the old. Let’s not forget it, because when we do that’s when we get in trouble,” Rep. Phillips said. “We’ve got an extraordinary history in this country, filled with conflict and division, great success stories, great tragedies. A lot of that we have to fix, but (we have) a lot to be grateful for and a lot to be hopeful and optimistic about.”
