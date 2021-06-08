Hopkins artist Morgan Meyer has found her passion in turning century-old wood into works of art, while also working to change the bias that only men can use tools.
“I just hope to break down these gender biases in male-dominated fields,” Meyer said, sharing employment data in which women made up 3.4% of workers in construction trades in 2018.
Increasing that percentage became one of the motivating factors for starting her new business, Wood Art Woman, where she creates custom-made wall art from reclaimed wood.
Igniting her passion was an encounter with a salesman at a tool supply exhibit at the State Fair. Upon handing her a catalog of tools, he suggested she take it home to her boyfriend or husband.
To which she replied: “Why? Because only men can use tools?”
“He walked away so fast,” Morgan recalled.
Before that moment, she had always wanted to explore woodworking but had pushed it off.
“Reflecting on my past experiences, I would’ve been more eager to learn these trades if I wouldn’t have been intimidated,” said Meyer, referring to the need to break down those gender barriers.
COVID-19 quarantine time gave her the time to explore this field and learn to “create beautiful pieces” from wood that otherwise would’ve been tossed away.
When considering her own home decor, Morgan is attracted to things with character and found a niche in the art community using reclaimed wood.
Realizing how much wood is being thrown away from homes being remodeled in the area, Morgan sought out opportunities to breathe new life into century-old wood.
“I will drive out with my Jeep and throw it in my one-stall garage,” in Hopkins, said Morgan. That garage also became her woodworking shop.
She has also connected with a few local contractors to get a more constant supply of wood.
“It’s been a journey. It’s been very fun,” she said.
Morgan also does custom work. Recently, she repurposed a side table, turning it into a wall hanging.
She also loves to travel, inspiring the names for her art.
Since her business started during the pandemic when she couldn’t travel, Morgan said she channeled her “inner travel needs” creating art inspired by the places she’s been.
For example, for The Zion wall hangings, Morgan used different colors of wood resembling the many colors she saw during her trip to Utah.
Looking back at her State Fair experience, Morgan said she’s grateful that conversation took place because it prompted her to learn this trade “so others don’t have the obstacles they need to overcome,” she said.
“I’ve also realized there is a community of women who have similar stories,” she said, noting there are a lot of parallels in other industries.
Her customers can also support the effort to change the bias. With each order, 10% of all proceeds are donated to the National Women’s Law Center to fight for gender justice issues.
Morgan said she’s excited to join the Hopkins Farmers Market as a way to build more brand awareness within the community and to become more involved with Hopkins.
For more information or to view her art, visit woodartwoman.com.
Hopkins Farmers Market kicks off 35th season
The 35th season of the Hopkins Farmers Market will kick off 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19, on Ninth Avenue adjacent to Downtown Park. The market runs through Oct. 30.
Gwen Smith, market president, reports the Hopkins Farmers Market has “absolutely grown” into a “huge market” in both vendors and shoppers. She attributes this to its “hometown vibe and hometown kindness.”
“People like the personal touch and homegrown feel,” she said.
There will be a variety of new vendors and products this season, including organic mushrooms from New Hope Farmacy, Thumbs Up Jamaican Jerk of Minnetonka, Dragonfly Bay Garlic Company and Social Mixers botanically infused simple syrups.
There will also be an assortment of locally grown and produced vegetables, meat, dairy and eggs, along with ready-to-eat food and beverages, such as Prana Kombucha of Minneapolis and NoMilk Espresso and Baked Goods of Minnetonka.
Smith is also seeing increased interest by local artisans as they realize markets are a sustainable venue to sell their products, she said. Market attendees can explore locally made art, jewelry, ceramics, lotions, soaps and more.
Those looking for a little morning workout are also welcome to POUND cardio-drumming with Allyson Ashley in the bandshell from 8-9 a.m.
Kids Club Cash returns this year along with ARTrageous Adventures craft table with Amanda Zallone.
“This is going to be a fabulous year,” Smith said, noting a return to more normalcy with fewer safety precautions and the many new products available.
For more information, visit hopkinsfarmersmarket.com or follow on Facebook.
