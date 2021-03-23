Minnehaha Creek Watershed District officials have begun a community engagement process for the restoration and redevelopment of 325 Blake Rd., a 17-acre site off Excelsior Boulevard and Blake Road in Hopkins.
Throughout the spring and summer, the watershed district, in partnership with the city, will seek community input on a vision for the land to help guide the process and find a compatible development partner.
In 2011, the watershed district purchased the former industrial site as a key piece in its restoration of Minnehaha Creek through its most degraded and hidden stretch, according to James Wisker, executive director for the district.
In 2018, the watershed district demolished the cold storage warehouse to make way for redevelopment.
The next year, the watershed district parted ways with a potential development partner, citing that the two parties could not agree on a vision and purchase price for the future redevelopment of the site.
Since then, “the district has taken some time to reflect and developed a series of lessons learned and guiding principles that we’re implementing, this time around, that we believe are positioning the district and Hopkins for collective success,” Wisker said.
Watershed projects
Wisker noted other efforts over the last 10 years to improve the watershed by using a balanced urban ecology approach to integrate water with private businesses, hospitals, parks, public safety and transit. This included partnering with Methodist Hospital, just down from this stretch of the creek in St. Louis Park, which had been previously exposed to significant flood risks that affected hospital operation.
The end result was restoring 1,000 feet of the creek, 15 acres of wetland and creating new stormwater and flood storage allowing the hospital to expand, but also permanently separate itself from the FEMA floodplain, Wisker shared.
“Now, with our focus on 325 Blake Road, we are now poised to create another iconic place within the watershed and within the city of Hopkins that brings people and nature together to improve water quality and ecology, while continuing to advance community goals of affordable housing and transit-oriented economic development,” he said.
The restoration effort will use 4 to 6 acres of the site to improve and create access to Minnehaha Creek, with the remainder of the land devoted to affordable housing through a mixed-use transit-oriented development.
The work will also use natural features to clean runoff from about 270 acres around the site, improving water quality locally and in downstream lakes.
The project is planned to reconnect the community to the Minnehaha Creek and utilize this “hidden gem” and its natural features to treat polluted stormwater from the surrounding area, Wisker explained.
It also completes a “key link” in the Minnehaha Creek Greenway, a system of greenspace and trails through places such as Cottageville Park, the Minnehaha Creek Preserve and Methodist Hospital campus, according to Wisker. The site also connects to the broader region via the Southwest Light Rail’s METRO Green Line Extension and Cedar Lake Regional Trail that pass through the western suburbs and into downtown Minneapolis.
The watershed district seeks public input through a community survey as well as a virtual community listening session set for Wednesday, March 31. Visit minnehahacreek.org/project/325 for details.
Additionally, the watershed district plans to host a public meeting on restoration design, as well as select a private development partner, this summer.
Once a private development partner is selected, a new timeline will be created for further community engagement opportunities, design and construction.
During the Hopkins City Council meeting March 16, members shared some of their visions to create a vibrant, community-centric place along the creek.
Access to the creek and providing creative amenities that would attract and complement the diverse community in that area were suggested, such as a kayak/canoe landing area and event space.
Councilmember Brian Hunke, who serves as a council liaison for this project with Councilmember Rick Brausen, mentioned how this redevelopment ultimately has the opportunity to improve the quality of life for Hopkins residents.
“I think by redeveloping this space, one of the biggest... things that will help with the quality of life is bringing those residents to Minnehaha Creek and actually featuring that gem that we have that has been hidden for so long,” Hunke said. “I think Cottageville Park has done a really good job on doing that, but now we can do it on the other side.”
For more information and to sign up for updates, visit minnehahacreek.org/project/325.
