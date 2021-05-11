Hopkins residents are discovering new things about their community as they take part in the Walk Hopkins Challenge, a city-sponsored challenge to walk the 53 miles of roadway that weaves through the community.
“As a city, we wanted to create a challenge that not only prioritizes health and wellbeing but also allows people to see our community from a fun, new perspective,” said Hopkins City Manager Mike Mornson, adding that Hopkins is also only 4 square miles, making it much more realistic to walk than other communities in the area.
The challenge kicked off Feb. 2 and goes through Dec. 31.
Finishers will get their name on the city’s website and be entered in a drawing to win Depot gift cards.
So far, one resident has completed the challenge and one honorable mention who finished by bike.
Emily Waitz is an avid runner and is training for the Berlin Marathon in September.
She started the challenge Feb. 1 and finished April 5.
Her husband, Bob, chose to take on the challenge on his bike.
Since moving to Hopkins in 2005, the couple had talked about riding bikes throughout the city and found this to be a great opportunity to finally get it done. The challenge also provided the map they needed to guide them, Waitz noted.
Using the map, she methodically planned her runs, some days generating a few pages of notes to guide her along the way and ensuring sure she ran on every inlet.
She also used the Strava activity-tracking app and highlighted the paper map the city provides online to indicate her completed routes.
Having both the time and the desire were major motivating factors, but she also wanted to see just how many miles it would take to run knowing she would have to run several streets twice due to the many cul-de-sacs (and her own road several times).
To complete the challenge, Waitz ran a total of 100 miles, averaging about 15 miles a week.
The most interesting aspect of the challenge was seeing parts of Hopkins she’d never seen before, including the different parks, homes, and businesses.
She also suggested city staff take the challenge so they can see some of the areas that could be improved for pedestrian safety, noting areas that lacked sidewalks and weren’t pedestrian-friendly.
Waitz was also impressed to see the abundance of parks throughout the city, as “each neighborhood has a really nice park.”
To get to know their city better, she suggests others take on the challenge.
“It was very informative as a Hopkins resident and it helped instill that civic pride and connection,” she said.
Hopkins resident Kimberly Stiele has also taken on the Walk Hopkins Challenge, along with her friend, Hopkins City Councilmember Alan Beck.
Together, they started the challenge May 3 and plan to complete it in 14 to 17 days, depending on the weather.
“We’re trying to do it as strategically as possible,” Stiele said, noting there are some places they drive to in order to eliminate some backtracking.
Overall, it’s been a fun experience getting active outdoors and seeing some of the less-traveled areas of the city, she said.
“I just wanted an opportunity to be as good of a citizen as I can and engross myself into the community,” Stiele said. “It’s definitely been an eye-opener seeing the transformation going on and the beautiful houses being built.”
Stiele particularly has enjoyed the neighborhoods around Cottageville Park and Windham Hills and seeing the many parks around the city, she said.
When invited to join his friend, Beck accepted the challenge.
“I thought it would be an excellent way to visit areas of the city that I don’t normally travel through,” he said, adding that it was also part of an effort to support Hopkins by participating in a community-wide event.
One of the challenges they found was the sidewalks, or, in some cases, the lack thereof.
“It’s like Shel Silverstein, where the sidewalk ends in the middle of the block,” Beck said.
As a mother of two school-aged kids, Stiele said it would’ve been difficult navigating some of the narrower roads without a sidewalk as a family, especially with strollers. More one-ways or designated pedestrian roads similar to The Artery would make people feel safer, she noted.
The challenge also provides plenty of photo opportunities and participants are invited to use the #WalkHopkins hashtag along the way when posting to social media.
For more information and to download the map, visit hopkinsmn.com/1076/Walk-Hopkins-Challenge.
