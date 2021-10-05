There are two Hopkins City Council seats up for election this year, those currently served by Rick Brausen and Kristi Halverson. These are four-year terms that will begin in January. There are four candidates seeking election. They are Gerard Balan, Heidi Garrido, Ben Goodlund and Halverson (incumbent).
Voters can find out more information about these candidates and why they are running for council in the following voters guide.
Vote in person at Hopkins City Hall during regular hours Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now through Oct. 29. Extended hours before Election Day are: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
Hopkins is divided into six precincts. Residents must vote at the polling place for their precinct on election day. Find your polling place by typing your street address into the State of Minnesota Polling Place Finder.
Gerard Balan
Education: Master’s degree in nursing from the MGH Institute of Health Professions; Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Tufts University in Boston.
Occupation: Psychiatric nurse practitioner
Qualifications: My service to the community is crucial in keeping me connected and informed of the needs, concerns and aspirations of Hopkins residents. My community involvement includes chairperson of the Planning and Zoning Commission (two years), Zoning Regulations Update Working Group, Hopkins 2040 Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, graduate of the Hopkins Academy, founding member of The Hopkins Coalition, Hopkins Farmers Market, JCI Hopkins.
Why are you running?
I’m running because I love this city and believe through my personal investment and service Hopkins can be even better - Better With Balan. My vision for the city involves affordability, equity and destination.
Affordability relies on defending the affordable housing we have and providing property tax relief to keep mortgages and rents affordable. Equity is having community leadership that reflects the people of the city. As city counselor, I will advocate for diverse voices and will seek opportunities to bring them to the table. Destination highlights our small businesses, art center, delightful downtown, and wonderful parks and trails and our efforts to share them with greater Minnesota. Increasing foot traffic and staying “top of mind” through renewed communications and marketing is something I will encourage as city councilor. With the right promotion, Hopkins will no longer be a secret known by few but a destination for many.
What separates you from the other candidates?
I am a well-rounded candidate who will bring a thoughtful, well-reasoned and balanced presence to the Hopkins City Council. I will reject extremes, close-mindedness and cynicism and I firmly believe that Hopkins’ best days are still ahead.
In addition to my community involvement, I have 20 years professional experience engaging with individuals from many backgrounds making me uniquely qualified to serve in this leadership role. As a nurse practitioner certified in psychiatry, I have extensive skills and training in conflict resolution and team-building with the goal of improving the overall health of my patients and the organization. It is important for City Council and city staff to work in collaboration to develop solutions to complex problems that are innovative and community-driven while also striving to ensure everyone is treated with respect, understanding and grace.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
We cannot tackle affordability without addressing our debt of $83 million. This debt has been a driving force in the significant property tax increases residents have been asked to shoulder the last several years. High debt leads to high property taxes, which in turn leads to higher mortgage payments and rents. With the stimulus money coming into Hopkins and the expiration of the Cargill TIF district we will have a unique opportunity to break this chain. At the same time, we also need to be thoughtful and maintain the comprehensive city services residents have come to expect and enjoy. Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our businesses and the health of vulnerable residents. We need to promote and fight for our small businesses that are the lifeblood of this community while continuing to follow CDC advice allowing us to get on the other side of this pandemic and thrive.
Heidi Garrido
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science w/ certification in LGBTQ+ Studies, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee (May 2022)
Occupation: Engineering technician/chief field inspector with city of Minneapolis Surface Water & Sewer Division
Qualifications: Educational background in political science, member of Phi Sigma Alpha Honor Society, Association of Latino Professionals For America, Hopkins Historical Society, Hopkins/Minnetonka Community Safety Project, City of Minneapolis Public Works Racial Equity Team, served as district and state delegate, Hopkins Precinct Vice-Chair, mother of three, government employee, and small business owner.
Why are you running?
I fell in love with Hopkins very quickly after moving here six years ago. Combined with my passion to lift up others, I can’t think of a better way to do that than to serve my community through elected office. Our city council is lacking the representation it needs to best serve the whole community. With 40% of our residents being minorities, we deserve to have our leadership reflect that. I am running for City Council to not only bridge that gap of diversity, but to represent people of color in my community and give them a voice they feel they haven’t had. I’m running to work hard at creating a Hopkins that works for everyone. I’m running to initiate policies that make our city a more beautiful, and equitable place. And I’m running to be a bold and trustworthy leader who leads with thoughtfulness and transparency.
What separates you from the other candidates?
I am a Latina mother of three. I have held many positions of leadership in my life. I have an understanding of how government works through my employment and my college education in political science and government. I have been endorsed by community and political leaders, and state and national organizations. I have received a resolution of support from Senate District 46 DFL. I am a small business owner who has experienced the struggle of maintaining my company. I’m also a renter of 20 years who has very recently realized that paying ever-rising rent was no longer feasible. I’ve experienced the long and difficult endeavor of purchasing my first home. I do not shy away from difficult problems and I am called to public service. I feel that I’m the candidate who will speak up when something isn’t right for residents of Hopkins and who will serve with transparency.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
Affordability: Hopkins is 65% renters and home-buying is difficult. Property ownership builds wealth, but it’s not available to everyone. We need affordable and diverse housing options so residents at all income levels can thrive here. I support equity assessments and affordable set-asides for new developments to avoid unchecked gentrification.
Racial Equity: Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) are 40% of Hopkins residents, and 90% are Hopkins renters. Our City Council should better reflect this diversity and the many cultures of our residents. I will bring a unique perspective to the Council, and represent everyone, including residents who often feel unheard.
Economic Development: The Southwest LRT brings the possibility of economic development along the corridor. We can revitalize existing commercial areas, locate new businesses, and attract tourists to local cultural, arts, and social events in ways that benefit everyone. I’ll advocate for state and county support for our small businesses.
Ben Goodlund
Education: Hopkins High School Class of 2004, University of MN, Twin Cities 2010 with a double major in political science and theatre.
Occupation: Grocery management at Lunds & Byerly’s, small business-owner
Qualifications: 35-year resident, Raspberry Festival Board of Directors (Finance and Marketing Committee), Hopkins Historical Society volunteer, current managerial experience at Lunds & Byerly’s, legislative aide for the MN House of Representatives (2016 session).
Why are you running?
As a 35-year resident, I’m passionate about this community. I’m a graduate of our public school system and it helped me to succeed at UMN with a degree in political science. My love of Hopkins has driven my involvement during my adult life through serving on the Raspberry Festival Board of Directors, and working in grocery management throughout the pandemic.
I believe Hopkins needs to emerge from the pandemic stronger than when it entered. I feel that political involvement at the local level is the best way to influence the direction of one’s community. Over the past several years, Hopkins residents have incurred one tax hike after another. These are not sustainable or responsible policy decisions which will further inhibit long-term growth and financial stability especially as we navigate the pandemic. We need to ease our tax burden and take care of our residents and small businesses.
What separates you from the other candidates?
As an independent outsider to city government, I’ll bring a fresh, diverse perspective to Council, and intend to be a voice for those who are not typically heard. I think it’s time for someone outside of city governments to be involved which is why I’ve chosen not to seek or provide endorsements from other city insiders.
I’m concerned about the continued trend of endorsements because I believe it increases the politicization of our city. I’m not looking to replicate the polarizing political climates of the state or national levels. The only endorsement I’m seeking is from you, the voter.
I also don’t believe in outsourcing public safety departments to neighboring cities, this increases response times, and make us less desirable as we try to attract new businesses and residents. I believe that when we do it local, we do it best.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
Good community: I’ll maintain our local small-town charm and quality of life through recommitting to public safety. With upwards of several thousand new residents and daily light rail commuters, we need to adequately support our local police and fire departments by ensuring appropriate resources and staffing.
Good economy: People and businesses are struggling due to the pandemic and previous tax increases. We must be responsive to their needs by reducing their tax burdens. I’ll promote local small businesses, target disposable incomes, and attract new light rail commuters downtown increasing foot traffic and generating tax revenues, making Hopkins a vibrant destination.
Good decisions: Homeownership is a pillar of the American dream. I’ll advocate for homeownership for all incomes through cost-level housing developments like condos and town homes. Our city wide income base will grow, without raising new taxes.
For more information, visit www.good4hopkins.com. I appreciate your vote Nov. 2, together we can be “Good For Hopkins!”
Kristi Halverson
Education: B..A from University of Northern Iowa
Occupation: Mortgage underwriter
Qualifications: I am currently on the City Council. And have served as a zoning and planning commissioner. I am a member of the Hopkins Historical Society, American Legion Auxiliary, Hopkins Elks, and Shepherd of the Hills. I have also served meals with Loaves and Fishes for over 20 years.
Why are you running?
Representing the citizens of Hopkins is a privilege that I do not take lightly. I respect all points of view, consider issues thoroughly and work together with the residents of Hopkins and the city staff. Every resident of Hopkins has the right and the need to be heard and I will work to make sure that the city listens to them.
What separates you from the other candidates?
I respect all points of view, consider issues thoroughly and work cooperatively with the residents of Hopkins and the city staff.
My involvement with many organizations in Hopkins keeps me in touch with the residents.
I feel that every citizen needs to be heard and everybody needs to be involved because it is their tax dollars at work. I don’t represent me – I represent the entire city.
I look at issues fairly and logically, digest things to come up with fair responsive answers and results that would be fair to everyone in the community.
I bring the fact that I know that you have to think of the entire city when voting. A person can be passionate about an issue but if it is not the best for the entire population of Hopkins, you need to vote with your head and not your heart.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you address them?
Future development opportunities around the light rail stations. We need to work together with the city of Minnetonka to coordinate development in the area around the Shady Oak light rail station to get the best development. Offering all different types of housing opportunities for everyone, affordable, market rate, rental and owner occupied.
Maintaining a vibrant downtown while preserving the home town feel of Hopkins. Our downtown is one of the most important things that make Hopkins stand out and the reason that I have chosen Hopkins as my home town. Maintaining and enhancing our existing business district and vibrant original downtown will keep it fresh for years to come.
Addressing the need for affordable housing by retaining our housing stock and keeping the homes and apartments that we have in good condition.
