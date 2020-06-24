Members of the Hopkins City Council and city staff expressed confidence in reaching their goal of redeveloping the vacant 17-acre site at 325 Blake Road, currently owned by the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District.
Kersten Elverum, the city’s director of planning and development, provided an update on the ongoing redevelopment process between the city and the watershed district.
Providing a history of the property, Elverum explained that the watershed district purchased the property from a private entity in 2011 and leased it to Deli Express. The former cold storage building was demolished in 2018.
An attempt to work with a developer failed in March 2019, Elverum said, citing that the developer didn’t share the same vision for the site.
The city has been working with the watershed district the past several months to discuss the process for moving forward, including a shared vision redevelopment plan that would meet both of the entities’ goals.
The shared vision of redevelopment includes a creative design, a mix of housing types, transit-orientation and emphasis on connections to Blake Road, the Minnehaha Greenway, Cedar Lake LRT Trail, Southwest Light Rail and Cottageville Park.
Elverum also said they want a development that is water-focused as Minnehaha Creek is along the northern edge of the property.
“That creates an amenity that is rare in Hopkins,” she said of the creek. “To have access to nature in that way is really remarkable.”
The watershed district would like to retain 3-5 acres of the site for storm water management and sell the remainder of the site to a private developer, she explained.
The next goal is the developer selection process and finding the right developer for the site “and then working with partners, the community, the watershed district and yourselves to really formulate that development scenario,” Elverum told the council.
She noted the city will have a lot more involvement in the process and the city and the watershed district board will make the final determination on the developer.
“The next process after the developer is selected is to really start to give them some time to work on the site,” she said. “We didn’t get to a point of a predevelopment agreement with the last developer and we’re hoping that this process gets us there quicker.”
The intent is to bring a vision document to the city council meeting for approval Tuesday, July 14. That document would provide details on the project goals and vision.
Elverum said they are looking at a “fairly aggressive schedule” with hopes of securing a development by the end of 2021. This is the deadline to establish a development district that is eligible for tax-increment financing.
Councilmember Alan Beck said he encourages everyone to work as quickly as possible “within reason” as people question the site being vacant for so long.
While the previous developer didn’t work out, Councilmember Rick Brausen said he was confident the city and watershed district will get there.
Brausen and Councilmember Brian Hunke are representing the city on the subcommittee that will help inform the development process from developer selection through project design.
“I think we’ve got the right energy and the right team to move forward,” Brausen said.
Elverum said she and her staff are also committed to never being the delay on this project.
“I think it’s going to be very exciting,” she said.
