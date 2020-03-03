Two Men and a Truck hosted a grand-opening and ribbon-cutting event Feb. 19 at its newest location in Hopkins. The event took place at the new facility at 125 Jackson Ave. N. Suite 200, off of Excelsior Drive in Hopkins.
The ribbon cutting was hosted by the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce as a way to welcome the moving company into the Hopkins community as they continue to expand throughout the metro area. It also included local government leadership including Hennepin County Commissioner Jan Callison and Hopkins Mayor Jason Gadd.
“The opening of a business hub in Hopkins begins a new chapter for this company,” said Ryan Conlon, general manager, in that it enables them to launch a new storage program that provides an additional line of service to their customer base.
