The show will run from March 4-20.
“Tuck Everlasting: The Musical, TYA” is the next Stages Theatre Company performance to premiere at Hopkins Center for the Arts on March 4.
This is the regional premiere of the 70-minute Theatre for Young Audiences version of Natalie Babbitt’s classic novel. The musical will run thru March 20 and is directed by artistic director Sandy Boren-Barrett.
The musical follows the story of 11-year-old Winnie Foster who lives a sheltered life with her family in Tree Gap, N.H., but yearns for adventure, according to the press release. When she unexpectedly crosses paths with the Tuck family, she discovers more than she could have imagined. After learning the secret behind the Tuck family’s immortality, Winnie must protect the secret from those who would do anything for eternal life. In the end, she must choose between her own ordinary life or infinite adventure.
Years ago, Boren-Barrett saw the full production herself. She said Stages Theatre Company’s plays are almost always based on literature and Tuck Everlasting was a great book.
“I really fell in love with the music. I’m not going to lie. That was what really appealed to me, ultimately, was how beautiful the score is and they use the music in such a storytelling way it becomes actually a character in the show,” she said.
While directing the show, it was important for her incorporate really strong visuals with the cast on the stage. Unlike some of the other theater company’s shows, Tuck Everlasting has a cast with a wide age range.
“To have all of those actors on stage, who come from different perspectives in life, different generations, I think provided a rich conversation in the room but also a richness to the storytelling,” Boren-Barrett said.
For her, the story of Tuck Everlasting is a complicated one about making choices in life and what those choices mean as one goes through life.
“Every choice you make has an impact on someone else in a lot of ways and what you see with Winnie is that she has to make the ultimate choice,” Boren-Barrett said.
Faith Barrett, Boren-Barrett’s daughter and the 16-year-old actor who plays Winnie Foster, describes Foster as rebellious but with good intentions.
“Based on her situation, she wants to see the world because she’s been stuck and I think we can all relate to that. We’ve been stuck inside. You just want to get out,” she said, adding that Foster is adventurous and relatable through her sarcasm.
Another highlight is the friendship between Foster and Jesse Tuck, played by Aidan Einhorn, which follows them through the entire show.
“This show really explores the relationship between family and friends, and everyone does such a good job portraying that,” Barrett said.
An interesting element for this show is that each of the character understudies gets to perform one show. Boren-Barrett said that being an understudy is a lot of work, especially when a performance isn’t guaranteed.
“For this show, it felt really important to let them at least perform it once and let their families and friends see them do that one time,” she said.
Tickets for Tuck Everlasting can be purchased at www.stagestheatre.org or by calling the box office at 952-979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6:00 pm. Stages Theatre Company is asking patrons to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test completed within 72 hours of the performance and photo ID. All attendees must wear masks at all times while in the building and theater.
