Since opening The Vine Room last August in downtown Hopkins, owners Ali and Drew Hanson have gotten requests for two things: the ability to buy wine off-sale and to rent space for private rentals and special events.
By utilizing the empty Fantastic Sams’ next door, the owners are “taking a leap of faith” and honoring those requests, as well as fulfilling their original business plan.
The couple originally set out to provide both off-sale and on-sale wine options, but were prohibited from doing both under the same roof by state statute.
“We decided to start with the on-sale concept with plans to complete the picture with off-sale, which was further confirmed through guest requests from the day we opened,” Ali Hanson said.
With no separate event space, she said they have been careful not to close the business to the public for private events such as bridal showers and corporate events.
“We’ve juggled using off hours” and Sunday and Monday to accommodate such requests, she said, but they avoided closing to the public during regular business hours.
Now, plans are moving ahead to expand and grow their business.
Plans include dividing the 1,400-square-foot space, with which The Vine Room shares the west wall, for The Vine Shop, which will sell off-sale wine and have a separate entrance from Main Street. The back half, which will be closed from the shop, will be turned into The Good Vibes meeting and event space for the wine bar.
The Vine Shop is an opportunity to offer customers the wine that is currently featured on the menu, as well as an extended list following the same wine vibe focused on sustainably produced domestic wine, Ali explained.
It’s an opportunity to “continue telling that story and expand on those producers that we’ve really gotten behind,” she said. Such producers include Brea and Field Recordings out of California.
This will also give guests the opportunity to buy wine not available on the menu from The Vine Shop next door and enjoy it at The Vine Room with a corkage fee, she said.
The Good Vibes room will then be turned into a meeting room for about 30 people that will be available for rent and serve as overflow guest seating for The Vine Room.
Acquiring this space also allows them to create a sidewalk patio connected to The Vine Room, located on the south side (off the parking lot) that can accommodate about 15 people.
“It’s a huge opportunity, and people want to hang outside when it’s nice,” Ali said.
Both The Vine Shop and The Good Vibes room are targeted to open in May, with the intention to open the meeting space and patio first.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.