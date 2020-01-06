Hopkins and Park compete at the U of M pool
Hopkins and St. Louis Park each took part in the Maroon and Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota on Saturday with Park finishing fifth in the maroon division while the Royals competed in the bronze division.
The Royals came into the season with high expectations coming off a runner-up finish in Section 6AA.
A big part of that success came from a group of six graduates who coach Jared Anderson said offered a lot of leadership and relay impact. Hopkins has four swimmers and a diver back with state meet experience in 2019-20 including junior captains Elliot Berman and Stuart Fish.
Jackson Malone, Nico Shreshtha and Danny Jaeger competed in the Class AA state meet last March.
Serving as captains alongside Berman and Fish are two distance specialists in senior Gabe Gauderman and junior Max Robinson.
Bronze division
Hopkins opened the meet with a bang by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:42.58 with the all-junior foursome of Berman, Josh Goggess, Shrestha and Jaeger. The edged out Sartel’s time of 1:42.74.
Berman won the 100 fly and 100 back. He edged out Shrestha for the 100 fly win in 53.58 compared to Shrestha’s 54.62. In the 100 back, he posted the top time of 54.91, followed by Cretin-Derham Hall’s Luke Leonidas in 55.07.
In 1-meter diving, Fish was third with 217.10 points and sophomore Jackson Malone was fifth with a 186.40.
Robinson was second in the 500 free in 5:01.29 and fourth in the 200 free in 1:54.92 followed by Gauderman who was 11th in 1:58.49 and Dolan was 14th in 2:02.58 in the 200 free.
Boggess was 11th in the 50 free in 23.71, Shrestha was 12th in 23.81 and Jaeger was 16th in 24.12. Jaeger was 10th in the 100 free in 52.42 and Peter Mayer was 15th in 53.94. Dolan tied Simley’s Gabe Ukestad for 16th in 54.04.
Boggess was seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.10. Junior teammates Ethan Tungesvick was 13th in 1:10.58 and Matt Sullivan was 14th in 1:11.06.
In the 200 free relay, Hopkins was seventh in 1:36.70 with the team of Boggess, Dolan, Robinson and Gauderman.
The Royals wrapped up the meet with a third-place finish in the 400 free relay with Jaeger, Mayer, Berman and Shrestha in 3:24.70. Second-place Cretin-Derham Hall finished in 3:24.50 and Sartell won it in 3:21.46.
Maroon division
Park also won the 200 medley relay to start the meet on a high note. The relay team of senior Will Schwietering and juniors Hayden Zheng, Zach Affeldt and Ben St. Clair beat out Hudson (Wisconsin) 1:39.60 to 1:41.83. Park’s B relay was 16th in 1:47.73 with the team of senior Will Mathews, freshman Miles Nordling and sophomores Hiro McKee and Danny Lainsbury.
Zheng won the 100 breaststroke in 56.18, nearly three seconds ahead of Hudson’s Ethan Hanson in a runner-up time of 59.89.
Zheng tied Winona’s Grant Wolner for second place in the 100 fly, in 51.36 while STMA’s Elijah Christenson won it in 51.10.
McKee was seventh in the 500 free in 5:02.72 and classmate Andre Barajas was ninth in 5:05.20.
Park’s 200 free relay team of Schweitering, St. Clair, Connor Coleman and Zheng finished third in 1:30.10.
Schwietering was eighth in the 100 back in 58.02 and Nordling was 14th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.42.
